Persistent back pain could be sign of tuberculosis

Giri* was 25-years-old when he felt a persistent pain around his left shoulder joint which also affected the movement of his arm. Initially, he was treated for frozen shoulder, but when the area became warm and swollen, it prompted further evaluation. An MRI revealed destruction in the upper part of the humerus - the long bone of the arm - along with fluid accumulation. Samples sent to the lab for tests confirmed tuberculosis (TB).

The Gurgaon-based man was then started on anti-tubercular treatment, which continued for over nine months. Follow-up scans showed healing of the bone, and his arm movement improved significantly within six to eight weeks of treatment

According to Dr RandeepGuleria, chairman of internal medicine, respiratory and sleep medicine, Medanta, Gurugram, bone tuberculosis is one of the forms of tuberculosis, and, compared to lung or lymph node TB, it is less common but fairly frequent in India.

“However, it is often misdiagnosed initially because patients may present with atypical symptoms. Many patients are treated for simple inflammation or muscular pain for some time before the underlying infection is identified,” he said.

Bone tuberculosis is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the same bacteria responsible for pulmonary TB. The bacteria can spread through the bloodstream from the lungs or another infected site, reaching the bones or joints.

Once there, it can cause bone destruction, a condition known as osteomyelitis. In some cases, an abscess may form around the bone. If the infection spreads to nearby joints, it can lead to septic arthritis.