Spinal TB: Spine, hip, knee & ankle most affected

The spine, hip, knee and ankle are the most commonly affected parts affected by tuberculosis. The risk factors for skeletal TB include HIV infection, diabetes, malnutrition, long-term steroid use and all states of immunocompromised conditions.
Dr ArvindMehra, senior director and orthopaedics head at Paras Health Gurugram, said one of the main reasons it is difficult to diagnose bone TB is that symptoms, such as back pain, joint stiffness, or joint swelling, are similar to those of other common orthopaedic problems.
“Most people tend to seek medical care after the infection has progressed,” he said.
Many patients are diagnosed late because the disease progresses slowly and the symptoms are not obvious, added Dr Aashish Chaudhry, MD and Head - Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement at Aakash Healthcare, Delhi.
Highlighting that the spine is the most commonly affected area in skeletal TB and accounts for nearly half of all bone TB cases, he said the infection can damage the vertebrae and, if not treated in time, may lead to severe complications such as spinal deformity or nerve compression.
As spinal TB develops slowly, patients may initially experience mild back pain, stiffness, or fatigue, which are often ignored. “Over time, the condition can worsen and lead to difficulty in movement or neurological symptoms. Therefore, early diagnosis and timely treatment are crucial to prevent long-term damage,” Dr Chaudhry said.
What is worrying is that the incidences of bone TB are found to be higher in children, adolescents and young adults, than in older people, pointed out another study.