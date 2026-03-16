Spinal TB: Spine, hip, knee & ankle most affected

The spine, hip, knee and ankle are the most commonly affected parts affected by tuberculosis. The risk factors for skeletal TB include HIV infection, diabetes, malnutrition, long-term steroid use and all states of immunocompromised conditions.

Dr ArvindMehra, senior director and orthopaedics head at Paras Health Gurugram, said one of the main reasons it is difficult to diagnose bone TB is that symptoms, such as back pain, joint stiffness, or joint swelling, are similar to those of other common orthopaedic problems.

“Most people tend to seek medical care after the infection has progressed,” he said.

Many patients are diagnosed late because the disease progresses slowly and the symptoms are not obvious, added Dr Aashish Chaudhry, MD and Head - Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement at Aakash Healthcare, Delhi.