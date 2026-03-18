Assam’s newest tourist spot is a Science City

Whether you are a family traveller, a student or a science enthusiast, this summer vacation, head to the new Guwahati Science City in Sonapur, which is a new addition to Northeast India’s tourism and educational landscape. Strategically located in Tepesia, Sonapur (roughly 25 km from the main city), this 82-acre complex is officially the largest science centre in the region, surpassing even the famous Science City in Kolkata in terms of land area.
The facility is designed as a world-class interactive hub, blending traditional exhibits with cutting-edge technology. The Space Odyssey Gallery is a major highlight featuring immersive simulations. Visitors can experience realistic space travel, lunar missions and Mars explorations. It includes a Digital Planetarium that uses high-fidelity projections to simulate the night sky and cosmic journeys. The Eureka Pavilion focuses on the fundamental principles of physics and natural science. It is highly interactive, allowing visitors to engage with hands-on experiments involving motion, sound, light and energy.
The centre utilises Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) to bring Assam’s natural beauty to life. Tourists can visit Kaziranga National Park virtually, observing its biodiversity and the one-horned rhinoceros in detail without leaving the campus. One of the unique cultural-science crossovers is a scientific recreation of the Battle of Saraighat, providing a high-tech look at Assam’s history.
While the primary galleries are open, the 82-acre campus is being developed in stages. Upcoming features include a Science Discovery Centre dedicated to innovation and advanced research exhibits and a Science Park, an expansive outdoor area featuring large-scale mechanical displays and scientific installations set amidst the lush greenery of Sonapur.