Glimpse of the ghost

Spotting the elusive ‘Ghost of the Mountains’ is less of a traditional safari and more of a high-altitude pilgrimage. The snow leopards in India demand a journey into the Trans-Himalayas during the peak season, which pushes the predators’ prey down to lower valleys, giving a higher chance of sighting. Otherwise, these incredibly shy animals actively avoid human presence and thanks to their fur (a smoky grey-yellow, dappled with black rosettes), which perfectly mimics the shadows and textures of jagged Himalayan rock and lichen, one can look directly at them from a few meters away and still not see them until they move. And they will be long gone before you even know they were there. While waiting for the cat, keep an eye out for other wildlife residents such as Tibetan Wolf, Himalayan Ibex, Bharal (Blue Sheep), Golden Eagle, Lammergeier and Red Fox.

Hemis National Park

This destination is known as the ‘Snow Leopard Capital of the World.’ It has the highest density of these cats and a legendary success rate of sightings, too. Situated in the high-altitude desert of Ladakh, it isn’t just a park; it’s a specialised ecosystem that has become the premier global site for spoting these cats. Relatively close to Leh, this is the most accessible remote spot, boasting Rumbak Valley. Hemis is also the only place in India where you can find this rare mountain sheep — Shapu (Ladakhi Urial). The local Ladakhi villagers, once hunters, are now the world’s best conservationists and spotters.

Pin Valley National Park

If you want to photograph a leopard stalking an Ibex on a vertical cliff, this is the place. Known for its population of Siberian Ibex, the park in Himachal Pradesh is part of a massive, connected wilderness that includes the Great Himalayan National Park and the Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary. During the peak season, the Pin River often freezes and local trackers use the riverbed to follow fresh pugmarks in the snow that lead directly to the nullahs (narrow valleys) where leopards hide during the day. Pin Valley offers surreal vistas of multi-coloured rock formations and the biosphere reserve is also home to the Kungri Monastery