Glimpse of the ghost

Spotting the elusive ‘Ghost of the Mountains’ is less of a traditional safari and more of a high-altitude pilgrimage. The snow leopards in India demand a journey into the Trans-Himalayas during the peak season, which pushes the predators’ prey down to lower valleys, giving a higher chance of sighting. Otherwise, these incredibly shy animals actively avoid human presence and thanks to their fur (a smoky grey-yellow, dappled with black rosettes), which perfectly mimics the shadows and textures of jagged Himalayan rock and lichen, one can look directly at them from a few meters away and still not see them until they move. And they will be long gone before you even know they were there. While waiting for the cat, keep an eye out for other wildlife residents such as Tibetan Wolf, Himalayan Ibex, Bharal (Blue Sheep), Golden Eagle, Lammergeier and Red Fox.
Hemis National Park
This destination is known as the ‘Snow Leopard Capital of the World.’ It has the highest density of these cats and a legendary success rate of sightings, too. Situated in the high-altitude desert of Ladakh, it isn’t just a park; it’s a specialised ecosystem that has become the premier global site for spoting these cats. Relatively close to Leh, this is the most accessible remote spot, boasting Rumbak Valley. Hemis is also the only place in India where you can find this rare mountain sheep — Shapu (Ladakhi Urial). The local Ladakhi villagers, once hunters, are now the world’s best conservationists and spotters.
Pin Valley National Park
If you want to photograph a leopard stalking an Ibex on a vertical cliff, this is the place. Known for its population of Siberian Ibex, the park in Himachal Pradesh is part of a massive, connected wilderness that includes the Great Himalayan National Park and the Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary. During the peak season, the Pin River often freezes and local trackers use the riverbed to follow fresh pugmarks in the snow that lead directly to the nullahs (narrow valleys) where leopards hide during the day. Pin Valley offers surreal vistas of multi-coloured rock formations and the biosphere reserve is also home to the Kungri Monastery
Gangotri National Park
Located in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, the park is home to the Gaumukh Glacier, the primary source of the Bhagirathi River and the most iconic peaks in the Himalayas, including Shivling, Thalay Sagar and Bhagirathi I, II and III. The Nelang Valley within the park (opened to tourists relatively recently) remains less crowded than Ladakh. There is also a good chance of sighting the rare Himalayan Brown Bear and Musk Deer, besides the big cat.
Namdapha National Park
While it’s extremely difficult to spot them in Namdapha due to the dense jungle-to-alpine transition, it is the only place on Earth where you can theoretically find four big cats (Tiger, Leopard, Clouded Leopard and Snow Leopard) in one park. Head to this park in Arunachal Pradesh, which is one of the best places to see the Western Hoolock Gibbon, Namdapha Flying Squirrel and so much more. Unlike the parks in North India, where you sit in a Jeep, Namdapha is a trekking park and with the Noa-Dihing River flowing, here travellers prefer to camp in the forest and trek through thick bamboo and evergreen canopies.
Spiti Valley
Kibber and Chicham areas of Spiti are distinct and arguably offer even better sighting opportunities due to the high density of Asiatic Ibex. Spiti’s terrain is characterised by massive, deep gorges and Snow Leopards often hunt along the rims of these cliffs, providing lucky eye-level viewing across the canyons. In Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary, leopards have been known to stroll surprisingly close to the villages. March also happens to be mating months here, which means solitary leopards become more active and vocal, frequently calling out to find mates, which makes them much easier for trackers to locate.
Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve
Uttarakhand has the second-highest population of snow leopards in India and this park housing Niti Valley, Pindari Valley and Govind Pashu Vihar, is a top pick. The Nanda Devi region is a UNESCO World Heritage site and offers high concentration of snow leopards, including pairs and cubs. To enter the core areas or sensitive buffer zones like Niti, all tourists will need a specialised permit from the Forest Department in Joshimath.