India’s favourite summer holiday destination for 2026

Given the airspace closure, fuel price surges and restricted destinations — more travellers are looking inward this Summer and are bound to land at the Indian archipelago. Bookings to the Andaman Islands have seen a significant increase this month and the archipelago is currently experiencing a surge in demand. While the destination itself is not new, it has several new things to offer. The islands are undergoing a Maldives-style makeover, shifting from budget backpacker vibes to high-end eco-luxury and high-tech exploration.

While Havelock and Neil are the classics, 2026 marks the opening of high-end sustainable resorts on previously quiet islands. Aves Island & Smith Island have welcomed several new eco-luxury resorts that give you a private island feel with zero day-trippers. Thanks to its much quieter ambience and new boutique villas near Lalaji Bay, Long Island is being positioned as the ‘new Havelock.’ The popular Megapode Resort, the iconic government property in Sri Vijaya Puram, is been completely redeveloped into a 5-star heritage luxury resort with infinity pools overlooking the harbour.