Foldable iPhone to drive market growth in 2026

Apple’s expected entry into the foldable smartphone segment is likely to boost global shipments by around 20% in 2026, according to Counterpoint Research.

As Apple prepares to launch its first foldable iPhone, the market is set to enter a new competitive phase. The company is projected to capture nearly 28% market share in its first year, coming close to Samsung’s leading position. This could significantly reshape the global foldable smartphone landscape.

Where Will Demand Come From?

Early demand is expected mainly from existing iPhone users. However, some Android users who are considering book-style foldables may also explore Apple’s device, increasing the chances of users switching ecosystems.

With Apple’s entry, competition is expected to intensify. As a result, many smartphone brands are focusing more on book-type foldables, which offer larger screens suited for multitasking, media consumption, and productivity.

Over the years, companies have invested heavily in improving large-screen experiences. This has made foldables more refined and easier to use, increasing consumer familiarity with the form factor.

Apple may have an advantage here due to its experience with large-screen software like iPadOS. Its entry could help move foldables from a niche category to mainstream premium devices focused on productivity.