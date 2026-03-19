Foldable iPhone to drive market growth in 2026

Apple’s expected entry into the foldable smartphone segment is likely to boost global shipments by around 20% in 2026, according to Counterpoint Research.
As Apple prepares to launch its first foldable iPhone, the market is set to enter a new competitive phase. The company is projected to capture nearly 28% market share in its first year, coming close to Samsung’s leading position. This could significantly reshape the global foldable smartphone landscape.
Where Will Demand Come From?
Early demand is expected mainly from existing iPhone users. However, some Android users who are considering book-style foldables may also explore Apple’s device, increasing the chances of users switching ecosystems.
With Apple’s entry, competition is expected to intensify. As a result, many smartphone brands are focusing more on book-type foldables, which offer larger screens suited for multitasking, media consumption, and productivity.
Over the years, companies have invested heavily in improving large-screen experiences. This has made foldables more refined and easier to use, increasing consumer familiarity with the form factor.
Apple may have an advantage here due to its experience with large-screen software like iPadOS. Its entry could help move foldables from a niche category to mainstream premium devices focused on productivity.
What Will Other Brands Do?
In response, Android smartphone makers are speeding up their foldable plans.
Samsung is expected to launch updated Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models in Q3 2026. The company may also adjust its lineup to better compete with Apple’s book-style foldable.
Motorola, which has gained attention in the foldable segment with its Razr series, is expected to introduce its first book-type foldable, likely called the Razr Fold, in Q2 2026.
Google is also expected to refresh its foldable lineup with a new Pixel Fold in Q4 2026, featuring a thinner design and improved hinge.
Small but Growing Market
Despite all the attention, foldables made up only about 1.6% of the global smartphone market in 2025. However, they are becoming increasingly important for brands, especially in the premium segment where profit margins are higher.
Manufacturers are continuing to improve durability, usability, and software for larger screens, helping foldables gain wider acceptance.
“Foldables still represent only a small fraction of the overall smartphone market, suggesting there is strong room for growth,” said Liz Lee, associate director at Counterpoint Research. She added that with Apple’s entry, competition will shift more toward book-type foldables, and markets like North America could see major changes.