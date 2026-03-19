Google launches Vibe Designing tool to simplify app creation

Google has launched an updated version of its Stitch platform, introducing a new concept called ‘vibe designing’ for app and web development. The idea is simple—users can now create designs by describing what they want, instead of drawing layouts manually.
With this update, Stitch becomes an AI-first design tool. Users can explain the look, feel, and purpose of an app in natural language, and the platform automatically generates the interface. This makes the design process faster and easier, especially for those without professional design skills. Google says the aim is to help users go from idea to a working design in just a few minutes.
The updated Stitch platform includes an infinite canvas where users can type or speak prompts. Based on these inputs, the AI creates interactive UI designs, allowing users to quickly test and explore different ideas.
Features
One of the key features is the AI-powered canvas that supports text, images, code, and UI elements in a single workspace. It also includes a design agent that understands the overall project and can suggest improvements or create multiple design options.
Stitch now supports voice commands as well. Users can give simple instructions like “switch to dark mode” or “add more menu options,” and the design updates instantly. The platform also allows users to export designs into code, helping developers move quickly from design to development.
In addition, Stitch offers interactive previews for testing designs and tools to reuse styles across projects.
The platform is currently available through Google Labs as an experimental tool. It is designed for a wide range of users, including designers, developers, and beginners. Google has not yet announced pricing.