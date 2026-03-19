Google launches Vibe Designing tool to simplify app creation

Google has launched an updated version of its Stitch platform, introducing a new concept called ‘vibe designing’ for app and web development. The idea is simple—users can now create designs by describing what they want, instead of drawing layouts manually.

With this update, Stitch becomes an AI-first design tool. Users can explain the look, feel, and purpose of an app in natural language, and the platform automatically generates the interface. This makes the design process faster and easier, especially for those without professional design skills. Google says the aim is to help users go from idea to a working design in just a few minutes.

The updated Stitch platform includes an infinite canvas where users can type or speak prompts. Based on these inputs, the AI creates interactive UI designs, allowing users to quickly test and explore different ideas.