Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Smart AI features meet solid performance

Earlier, smartphone makers mainly focused on hardware, cameras, and design. But with the rise of AI, the focus has shifted toward software and smart features. Today, brands are competing to offer AI tools that make everyday tasks easier. In this space, Samsung seems to be ahead with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, starting at ₹1,39,999. After using it for over two weeks, the phone stands out for its display, AI features, and overall performance.

Display and Design

The Galaxy S26 Ultra feels comfortable to hold and is not too heavy. It features a large 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, strong brightness, and sharp QHD+ resolution. The screen performs well both indoors and outdoors. Samsung has switched back to Armor Aluminium from titanium this time.

A useful addition is the privacy display feature. When turned on, it prevents others from viewing your screen from the side, which is helpful in crowded places like metros or flights. You can easily enable or disable it from quick settings and even set it for selected apps. The phone also comes with an IP68 rating, so it can handle dust and water exposure.

The S Pen is also included. It works well for notes, sketches, and quick edits, though many users may only use it occasionally.