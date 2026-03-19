Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Smart AI features meet solid performance

Earlier, smartphone makers mainly focused on hardware, cameras, and design. But with the rise of AI, the focus has shifted toward software and smart features. Today, brands are competing to offer AI tools that make everyday tasks easier. In this space, Samsung seems to be ahead with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, starting at ₹1,39,999. After using it for over two weeks, the phone stands out for its display, AI features, and overall performance.
Display and Design
The Galaxy S26 Ultra feels comfortable to hold and is not too heavy. It features a large 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, strong brightness, and sharp QHD+ resolution. The screen performs well both indoors and outdoors. Samsung has switched back to Armor Aluminium from titanium this time.
A useful addition is the privacy display feature. When turned on, it prevents others from viewing your screen from the side, which is helpful in crowded places like metros or flights. You can easily enable or disable it from quick settings and even set it for selected apps. The phone also comes with an IP68 rating, so it can handle dust and water exposure.
The S Pen is also included. It works well for notes, sketches, and quick edits, though many users may only use it occasionally.
Hardware and Performance
The phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, optimized “for Galaxy.” It delivers fast and smooth performance, whether you are gaming, multitasking, or recording videos. The improved cooling system also keeps the device from overheating during heavy use.
It comes with 12GB RAM and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Apps open quickly, and the experience remains smooth throughout. The device runs on One UI 8.5 based on Android 16, which feels clean and responsive.
Camera and Battery
The camera setup remains similar to the previous model: a 200MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and a 12MP front camera.
In daylight, photos look slightly warm and vibrant, with good detail and dynamic range. In low light, the main and zoom cameras manage noise well.
Video recording is where the phone improves more. It offers better stabilization with a horizon lock feature, clearer night video, and support for 8K recording at 30fps.
The battery remains at 5,000mAh. While the size hasn’t changed, efficiency has improved thanks to the new processor, resulting in reliable day-long usage.
AI Features
The Galaxy S26 Ultra combines Bixby and Google Gemini to deliver a strong AI experience.
Features like Now Nudge give timely reminders based on your activity, such as downloading a boarding pass before a trip. Call Screen answers unknown calls and shows a live transcript, helping you avoid spam.
Now Assist works across apps and suggests actions based on what is on your screen, reducing the need to switch between apps. Creative Studio lets you generate wallpapers and images, while Photo Assist allows advanced editing like changing parts of an image using simple prompts.
Our Take
At ₹1,39,999, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expensive and about ₹10,000 costlier than its predecessor. If you are already using the S25 Ultra or S24 series, it is better to wait.
However, for users who want strong AI features, top performance, and a premium Android experience, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is a solid choice.