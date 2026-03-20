Only two out of 23 national biodiversity targets on track: Report

Only two of the 23 national biodiversity targets (NBTs) of India are on track despite being aligned with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, the 7th National Report to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) has revealed. However, the government has claimed that all 23 targets are ‘on track to achieve.’ The report, submitted to the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity, assessed progress towards the 2030 global biodiversity targets.

The report is based on 142 national indicators mapped against the 23 NBTs, prepared with coordination from 33 ministries, states, statutory authorities, research institutions and other stakeholders.

Of the 23 NBTS, only biodiversity-inclusive land and sea-use planning (NBT1) and ecosystem restoration (NBT2) are clearly identified as being on track. For most others, the report focussed on policies, programmes and ongoing initiatives rather than providing clear projections on whether they will be achieved by the end of the decade.