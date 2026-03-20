Only two out of 23 national biodiversity targets on track: Report

Only two of the 23 national biodiversity targets (NBTs) of India are on track despite being aligned with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, the 7th National Report to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) has revealed. However, the government has claimed that all 23 targets are ‘on track to achieve.’ The report, submitted to the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity, assessed progress towards the 2030 global biodiversity targets.
The report is based on 142 national indicators mapped against the 23 NBTs, prepared with coordination from 33 ministries, states, statutory authorities, research institutions and other stakeholders.
Of the 23 NBTS, only biodiversity-inclusive land and sea-use planning (NBT1) and ecosystem restoration (NBT2) are clearly identified as being on track. For most others, the report focussed on policies, programmes and ongoing initiatives rather than providing clear projections on whether they will be achieved by the end of the decade.
It highlighted positive developments such as increased forest cover, ecosystem restoration and the recovery of certain species such as tigers and rhinos. The report also outlined achievements in wildlife conservation, agrobiodiversity conservation and biodiversity management.
India’s conservation efforts include 58 tiger reserves, 33 elephant reserves, 18 biosphere reserves, 106 national parks and 574 wildlife sanctuaries. India also submitted its First National Report (NR1) on the implementation of the Nagoya Protocol on Access to Genetic Resources and the air and Equitable Sharing of Benefits Arising from their Utilisation (ABS).
The NR1 said the country has made significant progress in implementing the Protocol, with its National Biodiversity Authority issuing over 5,600 agreements under the Access and Benefit Sharing framework, resulting in disbursement of `140 crore. There are also 276,653 Biodiversity Management Committees and 272,648 People’s Biodiversity Registers promoting community engagement and biodiversity practices.