Summer monsoon may return to mid-Pliocene level by 2100: Study

The Indian summer monsoon may change under the impact of global warming, potentially returning to conditions similar to the mid-Pliocene era, according to research by the National Institute of Technology–Rourkela (NIT-R) in collaboration with IISER-Mohali. The mid-Pliocene occurred around three million years ago. In scientific terms, it is a period in Earth’s history when temperatures were 2–3.2 degrees Celsius higher than today. The Earth is expected to experience similar warming by 2100. According to the Encyclopaedia of Paleoclimatology and Ancient Environments, the mid-Pliocene was very similar to the modern world.

Findings of the study titled ‘Assessing the Changes in Indian Summer Monsoon in Warm Climates: Mid-Pliocene and Future Projection by the End of 21st Century’ by Prof Nagaraju Chilukoti, Dr Karishma Dahiya and Prof Raju Attada, project a stronger future monsoon over the Indian subcontinent under a global warming scenario. The study was published in the International Journal of Climatology.

Amid rising global temperatures due to climate change, there is a contradiction in the results of various global studies. While some suggest that rising temperatures may reduce rainfall, others indicate that monsoon rainfall could become stronger.