The Explorer’s signals from the Eastern Ghats

When a young male tiger was released into the forests of the Rampachodavaram division within the landscape of Papikonda National Park in Andhra Pradesh on February 14, 2026, it quietly marked a milestone in wildlife conservation in the Telugu states.

For the first time in the conservation history of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a tiger in the wild began to be systematically monitored through a radio collar and very high frequency (VHF) telemetry.

For forest officials and wildlife researchers, the device fitted around the animal’s neck has become a rare window into the hidden rhythms of the Eastern Ghats forests. Weighing about 1.5 kg against the tiger’s nearly 200-kg body weight, the collar has caused no discomfort and the animal has behaved normally since its release, according to forest officials and wildlife experts familiar with the monitoring process.

The tiger, estimated to be around three and a half years old, had earlier drawn attention after travelling nearly 650 km from the forests of Tadoba in Maharashtra through parts of Telangana before entering Andhra Pradesh earlier this year. After being captured in Konaseema district following weeks of tracking, the animal was later released into the Papikonda landscape.

Since then, the tiger, aptly named “Explorer” by the forest department, has begun doing what young adult male tigers naturally do: move.

For about a week after release, the animal largely remained within the national park. Later, consistent with dispersal behaviour typical of young males seeking territory and a mate, it began exploring the surrounding landscape. Monitoring data indicates that it has already covered more than 150 km since mid-February.