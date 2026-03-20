The Explorer’s signals from the Eastern Ghats

When a young male tiger was released into the forests of the Rampachodavaram division within the landscape of Papikonda National Park in Andhra Pradesh on February 14, 2026, it quietly marked a milestone in wildlife conservation in the Telugu states.
For the first time in the conservation history of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a tiger in the wild began to be systematically monitored through a radio collar and very high frequency (VHF) telemetry.
For forest officials and wildlife researchers, the device fitted around the animal’s neck has become a rare window into the hidden rhythms of the Eastern Ghats forests. Weighing about 1.5 kg against the tiger’s nearly 200-kg body weight, the collar has caused no discomfort and the animal has behaved normally since its release, according to forest officials and wildlife experts familiar with the monitoring process.
The tiger, estimated to be around three and a half years old, had earlier drawn attention after travelling nearly 650 km from the forests of Tadoba in Maharashtra through parts of Telangana before entering Andhra Pradesh earlier this year. After being captured in Konaseema district following weeks of tracking, the animal was later released into the Papikonda landscape.
Since then, the tiger, aptly named “Explorer” by the forest department, has begun doing what young adult male tigers naturally do: move.
For about a week after release, the animal largely remained within the national park. Later, consistent with dispersal behaviour typical of young males seeking territory and a mate, it began exploring the surrounding landscape. Monitoring data indicates that it has already covered more than 150 km since mid-February.
Each movement is carefully tracked through signals from the collar received by handheld VHF receivers, supported by field teams that monitor ground evidence. According to highly placed sources in the department, the continuous tracking has provided valuable insights into how large carnivores navigate the complex mosaic of forests, hills and human-dominated spaces in the Eastern Ghats.
So far, the tiger’s behaviour has remained cautious and typical of a wild animal. Collar data and field observations indicate that it largely avoids human settlements. During the daytime, it tends to remain in forested hillocks and dense cover. When it moves at night, it occasionally preys on cattle while exploring new areas, behaviour wildlife experts describe as normal for a dispersing tiger in unfamiliar terrain. Importantly, the animal has consistently avoided direct encounters with people. Forest officials say compensation has been assured for livestock owners who have lost cattle, and payments will be disbursed swiftly. Experts note that such support systems are essential in maintaining local acceptance when wildlife returns to landscapes where it has been absent for decades.
Beyond the tiger itself, the monitoring exercise has strengthened the department’s technological capacity. Teams are now routinely using tools such as VHF telemetry and thermal drones, building skills that will be crucial if tiger populations begin to recover in the Eastern Ghats.
Yet conservationists quietly acknowledge a difficult possibility that despite behaving exactly as a wild tiger should by avoiding people and moving cautiously through forests, the animal may one day be captured again and confined to captivity, not because of any fault of its own, but because tolerance for wildlife can sometimes be fragile.