Diabetes & pregnancy: Motherhood with dietary control and lifestyle changes

Anitha was 32-years-old and a manager at an IT firm in Kochi when she and her husband decided it was time to have a child. However, the thought about the odds always lingered in her mind. Anitha carried with her a diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) since she was 22. She struggled with irregular cycles, weight gain, and acne — conditions closely tied to insulin resistance. She knew her risk of diabetes was high. For Anitha, the dream of motherhood was not just about holding a baby in her arms — it was about rewriting her family’s story. Her mother had struggled with type-2 diabetes, and Anitha wanted to break that cycle.

Her journey began long before conception. When she and her husband began trying for a baby, months passed without success. Blood tests revealed insulin resistance and borderline high sugar levels. Sitting in her doctor’s office, she listened carefully as her physician explained the importance of preconception planning. If she wanted to minimise risks, she needed to take control of her health before pregnancy.

“When we discussed these risks, the woman was understandably anxious. But I reassured her that discovering this before conception actually gave us a valuable opportunity — to control her blood sugar levels and decrease the HbA1c levels to prepare her body for a safer pregnancy,” said Dr Rujul Jhaveri, consultant, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai.

Lifestyle over medication

Anitha had started GLP drugs for weight loss and diabetes, but stopped them on her doctor’s advice as they are unsafe during pregnancy.

“During preconception counselling, we optimise diabetes control and shift patients to pregnancy-safe medicines,” said Dr Meghana Reddy Jetty of Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru. Without medication, Anitha focused on lifestyle changes—healthier food and regular walks. Gradually, her blood sugar stabilised and her energy improved.