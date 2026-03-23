Insulin resistance: The hidden battle in fertility care

At 5.30 am, before the city stirred, Anupama sat on the edge of her bed with a glucometer in one hand and a pregnancy test strip in the other. Her fasting glucose reading was slightly higher than the previous week — not alarming, but enough to unsettle her. On the bedside table lay syringes, hormone vials, and a notebook filled with tightly logged numbers: blood sugar levels, medication doses, cycle days. Each entry was an attempt to bring order to a process that often felt unpredictable.

At 37, the Kochi-based advertising manager was in the middle of an assisted reproductive technology (ART) cycle after three years of infertility treatment. She had grown used to the routines — injections at precise hours, scans that tracked progress in millimetres, and the quiet anticipation after every consultation. What she had not expected was how central her insulin levels would become.

“I thought the hardest part would be the treatment itself,” she says. “I didn’t realise how much attention I’d have to give to my metabolism.” Her experience reflects a growing shift in fertility care, where metabolic health is no longer seen as separate from reproductive outcomes. Doctors increasingly observe that insulin resistance — common in women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), prediabetes, or obesity — can influence ovulation, egg quality, and even the uterus’s readiness for implantation.