Women trying to conceive advised to get 150 mins of exercise per week

In a standard one-hour GCT with 50g of glucose, values below 140 mg/dL are typically considered normal. If further testing is needed, a 75g OGTT may be done, where two-hour values should remain within acceptable limits based on clinical guidelines.

Is physical activity encouraged for women at risk of insulin resistance who are trying to conceive? Does this change during pregnancy?

Yes, physical activity is strongly recommended. Regular exercise improves insulin sensitivity and helps regulate blood sugar levels. Women trying to conceive are generally advised to get at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming, along with light strength training. During pregnancy, exercise remains beneficial but should be adapted. Starting a new high-intensity routine is not advised. Brisk walking and light prenatal exercises are commonly recommended.

What kind of diet is recommended for pregnant women at risk of insulin resistance?

The focus is on balanced, portion-controlled meals rather than strict calorie restriction. A practical approach is the “plate method,” where one-quarter of the plate includes complex carbohydrates (preferably low glycaemic index), half consists of non-starchy vegetables, and one-quarter is lean protein.