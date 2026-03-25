Have you ever spotted an Indian wolf in Karnataka? Here's where you can

If you are planning a visit to see the pups, here are a few things to keep in mind. The park is located in Vamanjoor, about 12 km from Mangaluru city. The pups are now active and can be seen exploring their enclosure, though they may retreat to dens during the hottest parts of the day — typically between 9.30 am and 5.30 pm. The park has designed the enclosure to mimic the scrublands of the Deccan plateau. Wolves are den animals. If you don’t see them immediately, look for the shaded rocky crevices or hollowed-out areas. They often huddle there during the midday heat. While adult Indian wolves are famously silent to avoid detection, the pups haven’t learned that rule yet. You might hear high-pitched yaps or rustling in the dry leaves before you actually see them pop up.

There are only about 3,000 Indian wolves left in the wild and other top locations to spot them in India include the Deccan Plateau (Solapur, Maharashtra), Kadbanwadi near Pune, Jawai Hills in Rajasthan, Velavadar Blackbuck National Park in Gujarat and Mahadar Wolf Sanctuary in the state of Jharkhand.