Head to Arunachal Pradesh to experience the annual Mopin Festival

Longing for an authentic cultural immersion? Then this event is the most celebrated agricultural festival of the Galo tribe, to seek the blessings of Goddess Mopin Ane for a bountiful harvest and to ward off evil spirits. The main festivities begin on April 5, across the Galo-inhabited regions.
For the best experience as a traveller, head to Aalo as this is the cultural hub for the Galo tribe. The Central Mopin celebration here is massive, featuring large-scale community dances and rituals. Basar offers a more intimate and scenic alternative, known for its deep-rooted traditions and beautiful landscapes. If you can’t make it to the Siang districts; Itanagar, the capital, also hosts a number of vibrant community celebrations.
People at the fest will smear iti (white rice flour paste) on each other’s faces. It symbolises purity, peace and social harmony. You’ll see groups of women dressed in elegant white traditional attire and heavy bead jewellery performing the iconic, graceful folk popir dance. A core ritual where a Mithun (a rare bovine found in the Northeast) is sacrificed to appease the goddess. Be prepared to be offered apong (local rice beer) in bamboo mugs and savour traditional dishes like smoked pork with bamboo shoots.
As an Indian citizen, you need an Inner Line Permit. Accommodations in Aalo and Basar are limited and fill up fast during festival week. Look for homestays for a more personal experience. Always ask for permission before taking close-up photos.