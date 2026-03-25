Head to Arunachal Pradesh to experience the annual Mopin Festival

Longing for an authentic cultural immersion? Then this event is the most celebrated agricultural festival of the Galo tribe, to seek the blessings of Goddess Mopin Ane for a bountiful harvest and to ward off evil spirits. The main festivities begin on April 5, across the Galo-inhabited regions.

For the best experience as a traveller, head to Aalo as this is the cultural hub for the Galo tribe. The Central Mopin celebration here is massive, featuring large-scale community dances and rituals. Basar offers a more intimate and scenic alternative, known for its deep-rooted traditions and beautiful landscapes. If you can’t make it to the Siang districts; Itanagar, the capital, also hosts a number of vibrant community celebrations.