'Virgin' Isle

Daman and Diu are often overshadowed by their famous neighbour, Goa, but that is exactly why they remain unexploited. While Goa has become an easy global choice, Daman and Diu — of the merged union territory now known as Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu — have preserved a much quieter, old-world charm where Portuguese history, Gujarati culture and the Arabian Sea blend seamlessly. The most immediate appeal is the tranquility. You get the same colonial architecture, Mediterranean-style churches and golden beaches, but without the tourist-trap feel.

Diu is an island where you can rent a scooter and explore empty coastal roads lined with hoka trees (a rare branching palm native to Africa, brought by the Portuguese). This happens to be the only place in India where you will find the hoka palm. Daman offers a laid-back weekend escape with a slower pace of life that is increasingly hard to find in India’s major coastal spots. Unlike many places where history is confined to a museum, here it is built into the landscape. Diu Fort is one of the most impressive maritime forts in Asia. It is surrounded by the sea on three sides and still houses massive iron cannons and a lighthouse. Naida Caves, located just outside Diu Fort, is a labyrinth of interconnected caves formed by the Portuguese hacking out rocks for construction. The way sunlight filters through its jagged openings makes it a photographer’s dream. Moti Daman & Nani Daman are twin forts that face each other across the Daman Ganga River. Inside Moti Daman, the Church of Bom Jesus features stunning gold-carved altars that rival any church in Europe.

The culture here is a fascinating hybrid. You’ll hear a mix of Portuguese, Gujarati and Hindi. Among the older generation in the Catholic quarters, you might still hear Damanese Portuguese, a creole language that is a fascinating linguistic treat. It is one of the few places where you can enjoy a traditional Gujarati thali for lunch and Portuguese-style Fish Recheado or Prawn Balchão for dinner. O’Coqueiro in Diu is a small, family-run garden restaurant that serves some of the best Portuguese-style seafood in the region.