AI inside your home: ACs, fridges & gadgets are making decisions for you

The idea of a “smart home” is no longer about switching on lights through an app. Increasingly, household appliances are beginning to think, learn and act on their own, often without users actively noticing.

In a gated apartment complex in Bengaluru’s Whitefield, 34-year-old product manager Rohan Y S said he rarely touches his air-conditioner remote anymore.

“It just figures it out,” he says. “Sometimes it switches on before I feel hot. Sometimes it lowers the fan speed at night. I didn’t program any of that,” he adds.

Rohan’s experience reflects a quiet but significant shift underway inside Indian homes. From air-conditioners and refrigerators to washing machines and air purifiers, a new generation of consumer appliances is beginning to make decisions on behalf of users.

These AI-enabled appliances promise to remove friction from everyday routines. The latest trigger is Samsung’s 2026 line-up of AI-enabled air-conditioners, which the company says can adjust cooling based on room conditions, usage patterns and even sleep cycles. But this is not an isolated case. LG’s refrigerators now track usage patterns to optimise cooling zones. Xiaomi and Dyson air purifiers automatically adjust filtration levels based on real-time air quality. Smart washing machines from brands like Bosch and IFB claim to detect fabric type and load size to decide wash cycles.