AI inside your home: ACs, fridges & gadgets are making decisions for you

The idea of a “smart home” is no longer about switching on lights through an app. Increasingly, household appliances are beginning to think, learn and act on their own, often without users actively noticing.
In a gated apartment complex in Bengaluru’s Whitefield, 34-year-old product manager Rohan Y S said he rarely touches his air-conditioner remote anymore.
“It just figures it out,” he says. “Sometimes it switches on before I feel hot. Sometimes it lowers the fan speed at night. I didn’t program any of that,” he adds.
Rohan’s experience reflects a quiet but significant shift underway inside Indian homes. From air-conditioners and refrigerators to washing machines and air purifiers, a new generation of consumer appliances is beginning to make decisions on behalf of users.
These AI-enabled appliances promise to remove friction from everyday routines. The latest trigger is Samsung’s 2026 line-up of AI-enabled air-conditioners, which the company says can adjust cooling based on room conditions, usage patterns and even sleep cycles. But this is not an isolated case. LG’s refrigerators now track usage patterns to optimise cooling zones. Xiaomi and Dyson air purifiers automatically adjust filtration levels based on real-time air quality. Smart washing machines from brands like Bosch and IFB claim to detect fabric type and load size to decide wash cycles.
What is changing is not just connectivity, but control. Earlier smart devices needed user input.
Now, they rely on sensors, historical data and machine learning models to make decisions independently. This shift is already visible in urban households. A 29-year-old marketing professional Shreya, said her air purifier has become “completely hands-off”.
“I used to check air quality apps and manually increase the speed. Now it adjusts on its own depending on pollution levels. I barely think about it anymore,” she said.
Refrigerators are also evolving beyond simple cooling devices. Newer models can monitor door openings, track temperature fluctuations, and adjust internal settings to preserve different types of food. Some premium models even send alerts when items are running low or when the door is left open. Washing machines, once purely mechanical, are now being positioned as “intelligent fabric care systems”.
These machines use weight sensors and algorithms to decide water levels, detergent usage and cycle duration.
However, this growing autonomy raises a subtle question: how much control are users willing to give up?
Industry leaders argue that this transition is inevitable. At a recent global electronics event, LG Electronics CEO William Cho said, “AI is no longer a feature. It is becoming the foundation of how devices operate and interact with users.”
Back home, brands are increasingly positioning AI as a default rather than a premium add-on. Entry-level and mid-range appliances are beginning to incorporate basic forms of adaptive intelligence, making the technology more widespread.
Inside modern homes, decisions that were once human are slowly being handed over to machines. And in many cases, users are not just accepting it, they are beginning to expect it.