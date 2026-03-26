Apple tops global smartphone market in 2025; iPhone revenues hit record high

Apple emerged as the top smartphone brand globally in 2025 as well as the fourth quarter of the year, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. The report also highlighted that iPhone revenues reached an all-time high, crossing $85 billion in a single quarter for the first time in Q4.

The report noted that the latest iPhone 17 series is witnessing strong demand across regions, while iPhone 16 series continues to perform well. A large number of users who purchased iPhones during the post-COVID surge in 2021 are now upgrading their devices. At the same time, Apple is seeing rapid growth in new users, particularly in emerging markets, contributing to what analysts describe as a fresh iPhone “super cycle” and expansion of the premium smartphone segment.

Record revenue

The company reported record overall revenues of $144 billion in Q4 2025 (Q1 FY2026), marking a 16% year-on-year (YoY) growth. The strong performance was largely driven by the iPhone segment, where revenues grew 23% YoY, supported by a robust upgrade cycle.

Both hardware and services businesses also touched record levels. Hardware revenues grew 16% YoY, while services increased 14%. For the full calendar year 2025, Apple’s total revenues crossed $435 billion, setting a new high.

However, performance across categories was mixed. Mac revenues declined 7% YoY, mainly due to a high base in 2024 when Apple rolled out a major refresh of its M4-powered devices. In contrast, iPad revenues grew, driven by new launches and higher average selling prices following the introduction of the iPad Pro.