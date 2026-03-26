Google to open-source Android Automotive to boost smart car software

Technology giant Google has said it will open-source a new version of its Android Automotive platform later this year. The move aims to make it easier for carmakers to build and update software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and speed up the rollout of new features.

According to a report, the company plans to expand Android Automotive OS beyond infotainment with a new framework for software-driven vehicles. By making it open source, Google wants to give automakers more flexibility and reduce dependence on multiple software suppliers.

What it means for users

For consumers, this could mean a smoother in-car experience. Features such as voice commands, apps, digital keys and maintenance alerts are expected to work more seamlessly. Updates will also arrive faster through over-the-air (OTA) systems, without requiring a visit to the dealership. Google said carmakers currently spend a lot of time building basic software systems instead of focusing on user features. An open platform could simplify development and help bring new vehicles to market faster. The project is being developed with partners such as Renault Group and Qualcomm, with a wider rollout expected later this year.