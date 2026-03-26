OpenAI to shut down Sora video platform; shift focus to core AI tools

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has announced that it will shut down its AI video-generation platform Sora. In a social media post, the company said it will soon share details on the timeline for the complete shutdown of the Sora app and its API, which is widely used by developers. It also indicated that ChatGPT will no longer support video generation.

What is Sora?

OpenAI launched Sora in early 2024 as a text-to-video generation tool capable of creating high-quality, film-like clips. The app quickly went viral in available markets, with users generating a large number of AI videos. Sora head Bill Peebles had earlier said that the surge in usage was so high that it was “melting” the company’s GPUs, prompting OpenAI to impose usage limits.

Sora’s video models are believed to require significant computing power, which OpenAI now plans to redirect toward productivity-focused tools. The company is also facing rising competition from Anthropic, especially in the enterprise segment.

Reports suggest OpenAI could incur losses of over $14 billion this year and is actively seeking more investment. It is also exploring new offerings for investors and may consider going public later this year. The company is led by Sam Altman.