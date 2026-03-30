Why prescription drugs should be used only on doctor’s advice

Back in 2023, the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) issued a high number of black box warnings, primarily due to emerging evidence from post-marketing studies that identified serious, life-threatening risks. Medicines listed under Schedules G, H, H1 and X carry boxed warnings under Indian regulations, according to a top official with the Kerala State Drug Control Department.

Considering the health issues that certain medicines can cause, doctors have also been directed to prescribe such drugs cautiously and only when necessary. However, over-the-counter sale of these medicines poses a threat even as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has mandated strict regulations on drug sales to prevent misuse and ensure safety.

“The labelling, under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, aims to indicate risks and control the sale of medicines. These medicines can only be sold with a prescription or under the supervision of a doctor. Earlier, there was rampant use of these medicines. We need to control the unnecessary sale and consumption of medicines that have serious side effects, including addiction potential, hypersensitivity reactions, and other complications,” said an official with the Kerala Drugs Control department, adding that monitoring and strict implementation of rules play a key role in curbing misuse.

Explaining the significance of black box warnings, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convenor of IMA Research Cell, said such warnings are issued when serious side effects become evident.