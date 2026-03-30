Wrong posture can strain your neck

Alan, a Kochi native, is a six-year-old boy. When he came to the hospital complaining of severe neck pain, his doctor was puzzled as it is not common in kids at this young age without any previous medical history. As the test results were also normal, the mystery deepened.
“It’s quite uncommon to have neck pain at this age without any accidental fall or history of recent infection. On further discussion with the child’s parents, I came to know that the child was playing video games on a tablet for hours together in a bad posture for a few months. I suggested a correction. Once this was stopped, the child became alright,” said Dr Krishna Kumar R, director of spine and scoliosis surgery at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi.
The habit of constantly bending the neck over phones and laptops is leading to a growing health problem – text neck syndrome – which is now affecting even young adults. Also known as tech neck syndrome, it is a repetitive strain injury caused by prolonged forward-bending of the neck while using smartphones, tablets, or computers.
“Earlier, we used to see people in their 50s and 60s complaining about neck pain. Now, the number of people seeking treatment for neck pain in their late 20s and 30s has risen. It affects not just IT professionals but also anyone who uses a mobile screen, laptop, or desktop for a long time with repetitive stress. The condition initially presents with neck pain, neck stiffness and headache, particularly at the back of the head, as the common symptoms. As the disease progresses, many of them experience numbness and tingling running to the hands too,” adds Dr Krishna Kumar.
According to a study, ‘Text Neck Syndrome: Disentangling a New Epidemic’, published in 2022, the prevalence of the syndrome, independent of age, is high and equal to that of lower back pain. “Epidemiological data indicate that 73% of university students and 64.7% of people who work from home have neck or back pain. About 39.2% of them admit to being less productive due to neck or low back pain. Indeed, the unavoidable addiction to personal computers and cell phones for texting has contributed to the increase in the prevalence of neck pain,” stated the study. The average weight of the head of an adult is around 5kg. Various neck angles, particularly 30 degrees, 45 degrees, and 60 degrees, can create significant force on the neck. The head’s weight effectively increases as the neck bends forward, placing stress on the muscles and ligaments. When the angle is 30 degrees, the weight increases three times, and at 45 and 60 degrees (which is the common position when we use mobile phones), it increases by four times and five times, respectively; that’s about 20-25 kg of strain on the neck. These repeated stress and strain on the neck for long hours accelerate the wear and tear of the neck muscles, ligaments and disc.
“Lying down on the bed and watching the screen – be it side-lying, flexed, or pillowed – equally creates issues. However, commonly, people ignore this. People who work from home too face several issues as they may not have enough proper arrangements for tables and seats. In such situations, make the seat arrangement similar to that of the office, and a standing table too can help,” said Dr Krishna Kumar, adding that one should consult a doctor if the neck pain persists or if one feels tingling or numbness, as it may be a sign of nerve compression.
5-min break every hour can prevent back pain
From online classes and work-from-home schedules to endless scrolling on social media, screens have become an important element of daily life. Studies suggest that taking breaks during continuous work can help prevent structural and mobility issues.
The prolonged usage of smartphones and constant computer screens will limit the normal physiological movements required for the muscles and discs. While these do not necessarily lead to any structural disease, they can certainly impair functioning.
Dr K Venugopal Menon, HOD and senior consultant in spine, trauma and orthopaedics at Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva, said the lack of movement has two consequences. “The muscles of the back, which are responsible for holding the spine up, will progressively become weaker and atrophied. The tissues with limited blood supply that depend on mobility to improve nourishment will also suffer,” he said. According to him, there are very few health risks associated with prolonged sitting. However, the general health issues are related to the lack of mobility and exercise. According to Dr Ranjith Unnikrishnan, consultant and orthopaedic spine surgeon at KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram, movement is the antidote for the sedentary stress on the spine. “When it comes to IT professionals, it is the frequency rather than the intensity of movement that can prevent degeneration, restore movement, and improve posture. Desk work stiffens the spine, as it leads to tight muscles and a weak back. Even small movements can make a big difference, as every hour of work can be broken up into 2-3 minute intervals,” he said.
Meanwhile, movement is also related to improved attention span and productivity. “Movement in the form of aerobic walking significantly enhances performance of children on tests of sequential memory requiring cognitive-motor interaction and on tests of feature detection associated with attentional focus,” stated the study ‘The effect of movement on cognitive performance’ published in 2018.
“The entire musculoskeletal system is designed to support body weight, promote a degree of joint mobility and sufficient strength for activities. Prolonged sitting, more importantly, sedentary work will naturally affect these functions. Additionally, they have been documented to affect psychology and attention span,” Dr Menon added. Dr Ranjith added that moving around can prevent back pain in the long run. highlighting that a strong posture and movement keep your back healthy for peak productivity.