Wrong posture can strain your neck

Alan, a Kochi native, is a six-year-old boy. When he came to the hospital complaining of severe neck pain, his doctor was puzzled as it is not common in kids at this young age without any previous medical history. As the test results were also normal, the mystery deepened.

“It’s quite uncommon to have neck pain at this age without any accidental fall or history of recent infection. On further discussion with the child’s parents, I came to know that the child was playing video games on a tablet for hours together in a bad posture for a few months. I suggested a correction. Once this was stopped, the child became alright,” said Dr Krishna Kumar R, director of spine and scoliosis surgery at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi.

The habit of constantly bending the neck over phones and laptops is leading to a growing health problem – text neck syndrome – which is now affecting even young adults. Also known as tech neck syndrome, it is a repetitive strain injury caused by prolonged forward-bending of the neck while using smartphones, tablets, or computers.

“Earlier, we used to see people in their 50s and 60s complaining about neck pain. Now, the number of people seeking treatment for neck pain in their late 20s and 30s has risen. It affects not just IT professionals but also anyone who uses a mobile screen, laptop, or desktop for a long time with repetitive stress. The condition initially presents with neck pain, neck stiffness and headache, particularly at the back of the head, as the common symptoms. As the disease progresses, many of them experience numbness and tingling running to the hands too,” adds Dr Krishna Kumar.