An Old World rare blue spider catches conservation attention in Andhra

In a landscape where conservation attention often follows large mammals, an Old World arboreal spider, its sapphire body too striking to miss, has caught the attention in Andhra Pradesh and triggered a conservation status study.

It’s Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan’s post on X that sent the curiosity levels soaring: “A rare jewel of the Eastern Ghats is finally getting the attention it deserves… This is one of many such stories to come,” he stated referring to the state’s latest effort to document the Peacock Tarantula.

The AP Forest Department, in collaboration with the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society, has initiated a conservation status survey of the Peacock Tarantula (Poecilotheria metallica) in the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR). The exercise seeks to establish baseline information on its population, distribution and habitat, fundamental details that remain uncertain despite the species’ recognised conservation status.

Endemic to a narrow stretch of forest in Andhra Pradesh, the tarantula is listed as ‘Critically Endangered’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Its dependence on old-growth trees makes it particularly sensitive to changes in forest structure, while its limited range leaves little room for recovery if habitats are disturbed.