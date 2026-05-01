Are small hydro power projects environment-friendly?

The Union Cabinet recently approved a Small Hydro Power Development Scheme, with an outlay of ₹2,584.60 crore for five years till 2030-31. It will support installation of small hydro power (SHP) projects with an approximate capacity of 1,500 MW. The initiative is expected to benefit hilly and North Eastern states with potential for such projects.

With an installed capacity of up to 25 MW, the small hydro power plants are renewable energy projects, considered decentralized, reducing the need for long transmission lines which eventually helps lower transmission losses. The government claims that this scheme will revitalize the SHP sector and accelerate the exploitation of available potential. The scheme is projected to be environmentally sustainable as the projects avoid large-scale land acquisition, deforestation and the displacement of communities. Furthermore, it is expected to promote socio-economic development in remote areas by boosting local investment and creating long-term employment, given that project lifespans typically range from 40 years to over 60 years.

The Centre will provide financial support of up to 30 per cent of the project cost for hilly states and districts along international borders. In other states, the support will be 20 per cent of the project cost. An additional `30 crore has been allocated to assist state and Central government agencies in preparing detailed project reports.

However, experts and past experiences raise doubts about the claims that SHP projects are environmentally sustainable. Critics argue that these projects receive significant exemptions from environmental regulations, including public hearings. Evidence suggests that past SHP projects have been manipulated to appear eco-friendly, leaving affected communities in difficult situations and increasing the likelihood of human-animal conflicts.

Misleading environmental claims

Small hydro power projects are conditionally exempted from environmental regulations such as from environmental impact assessment (EIA), environmental clearance (EC), and public consultations in India. It opens the door of manipulation.