There is a lot more buzzing about honeybees

There is a lot more associated with the honeybees than just being the official pollinators on Planet Earth. Researchers from multiple leading institutions have found that they have behavioural maturity. The method in which the labour is divided among them is also based upon their age.

In a recent study titled ‘Variation in Behavioural Maturation in Tropical Honey Bees Corresponds with Hormonal and Molecular Differences’, experts explained how division of labour is based on a process of behavioural development in which the worker bee successively performs different tasks at different ages. Workers start with tasks within the nest and move on to become foragers.

The study was undertaken by researchers from Centre for Wildlife Studies (CWS), National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Department of Biology in the University of Kassel in Germany and Department of Evolution, Ecology and Behaviour in University of Liverpool in United Kingdom.

In the study, published in the journal of Experimental Biology, the scientists compared behavioural maturation in two tropical Asian honeybee species — the open-nesting Apis florea and the cavity-nesting Apis cerana. They examined how workers transition from nest tasks to foraging. They noted that workers of A. cerana showed a faster and more uniform pace of behavioural maturation compared to the A. florea, suggesting that accelerated development is a derived trait linked to cavity-nesting behaviour.