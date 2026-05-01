UN Plastics treaty talks regain momentum

The global effort to craft a legally binding treaty to end plastic pollution has entered a decisive new phase, with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) outlining a roadmap aimed at breaking a prolonged deadlock and steering negotiations toward a final agreement.

According to a summary of the Bureau meeting held on March 26, the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) is now focused on a structured series of informal consultations and preparatory meetings leading up to the next major negotiation round, known as INC-5.4.

The renewed push comes after repeated failures to reach consensus during earlier sessions, including the high-stakes INC-5.2 meeting in Geneva in August 2025, where negotiations collapsed amid deep divisions among countries.

The new roadmap, proposed by INC Chair Ambassador Julio Cordano, lays out a sequence of virtual and in-person meetings designed to rebuild trust and narrow differences among member states. These include informal ‘Heads of Delegation’ (HODs) meetings, both online and face-to-face, throughout 2026.

At the March Bureau meeting, officials stressed that these engagements are intended to ensure transparency, inclusivity and predictability in the process, while allowing countries to re-engage on contentious issues. A key component of the roadmap is the development of a single ‘informal reference document’ that captures progress made so far without prejudging unresolved issues or introducing new proposals. This document is expected to serve as a neutral basis for further negotiations.