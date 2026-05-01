UN Plastics treaty talks regain momentum

The global effort to craft a legally binding treaty to end plastic pollution has entered a decisive new phase, with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) outlining a roadmap aimed at breaking a prolonged deadlock and steering negotiations toward a final agreement.
According to a summary of the Bureau meeting held on March 26, the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) is now focused on a structured series of informal consultations and preparatory meetings leading up to the next major negotiation round, known as INC-5.4.
The renewed push comes after repeated failures to reach consensus during earlier sessions, including the high-stakes INC-5.2 meeting in Geneva in August 2025, where negotiations collapsed amid deep divisions among countries.
The new roadmap, proposed by INC Chair Ambassador Julio Cordano, lays out a sequence of virtual and in-person meetings designed to rebuild trust and narrow differences among member states. These include informal ‘Heads of Delegation’ (HODs) meetings, both online and face-to-face, throughout 2026.
At the March Bureau meeting, officials stressed that these engagements are intended to ensure transparency, inclusivity and predictability in the process, while allowing countries to re-engage on contentious issues. A key component of the roadmap is the development of a single ‘informal reference document’ that captures progress made so far without prejudging unresolved issues or introducing new proposals. This document is expected to serve as a neutral basis for further negotiations.
The process will include regular virtual HODs meetings — one of which was scheduled for April 30 — and an in-person meeting in Nairobi from June 30 to July 3. These sessions are expected to focus increasingly on substantive issues, guided by pre-circulated questions and materials. Despite renewed momentum, deep divisions remain among countries over the scope and ambition of the treaty. Previous negotiations have been marked by disagreements on whether the agreement should address the full lifecycle of plastics, including production and chemicals, or focus primarily on waste management.
Countries are also split on issues such as binding global rules versus voluntary national measures, financing mechanisms, and limits on plastic production. The March Bureau discussions acknowledged these differences, noting that member-led initiatives outside the formal roadmap could help bridge gaps, provided their outcomes are shared transparently with all participants.
UNEP officials and Bureau members repeatedly highlighted the need for inclusivity in the negotiation process. The Chair emphasised that all viewpoints must be acknowledged to build a common understanding and ensure legitimacy. To address concerns about participation, the roadmap includes efforts to rotate meeting times across regions and provide advance documentation to help delegations prepare effectively.
However, challenges remain. The Bureau noted logistical and financial constraints, including the high cost of providing interpretation services in all six UN languages for in-person meetings. Observer groups, including NGOs, intergovernmental organisations, and UN agencies, are expected to play a significant role in shaping discussions, although decision-making remains firmly in the hands of member states.
A webinar held on March 24 drew over 300 participants, reflecting strong interest from civil society. Observers have raised concerns about limited engagement opportunities, prompting the Chair to propose consultations with thematic groups and enhanced communication channels. While acknowledging their importance, the Bureau reiterated that the INC process is fundamentally member-driven, with observers contributing expertise and perspectives. The ultimate goal of the roadmap is to prepare the ground for INC-5.4, where substantive negotiations are expected to resume later in 2026. The session is widely seen as critical to finalising the treaty after years of stalled progress. The urgency is highlighted by the scale of the global plastic crisis. Since the 1950s, billions of tonnes of plastic waste have accumulated, polluting ecosystems and posing risks to human health.
With negotiations now entering a pivotal phase, the success of the roadmap will depend on whether countries can overcome entrenched differences and agree on a comprehensive, enforceable framework.
As the Chair noted in closing remarks to the Bureau, maintaining a transparent and inclusive dialogue will be essential to achieving a consensus—and delivering what could become one of the most significant environmental agreements of the decade.