Don't lose your cool

The alarm rings at 6 am, but the heat has already arrived. By the time Rinu Raj, a 35-year-old government employee in Thiruvananthapuram, drops her seven-year-old daughter Tara at a summer camp and navigates the city's clogged streets on her scooter, her clothes are soaked. She reaches her desk with a throbbing head, stinging eyes, and a bone-deep exhaustion she can't quite explain. Rinu doesn't live on the scorched Deccan Plateau. She lives on the coast. And still, the heat is winning.

Across India, from humid southern cities to the parched northern plains, millions of people are losing that same quiet battle every day. What looks like ordinary summer fatigue is, doctors warn, the early signature of something far more serious, a slow-moving health emergency unfolding simultaneously in hospital waiting rooms, paediatric wards, and specialist clinics across the country.

The body registers heat stress in stages, and the first warnings are easy to dismiss. Persistent headaches, dizziness, sudden fatigue, and muscle cramps are the body's opening distress signals. Left unaddressed, they escalate into heat exhaustion, marked by heavy sweating, nausea, and a racing pulse, and in the most severe cases, heatstroke, where the body's internal temperature regulation collapses entirely. Heatstroke is a medical emergency. It can cause organ damage, neurological complications, and death. Yet every summer, patients arrive at emergency rooms having ignored the warning signs for hours, convinced they were simply tired from the commute.

Skin, too, bears the brunt of prolonged heat exposure. Prickly heat rash, fungal infections, and severe sunburn are surging in dermatology clinics. The combination of sweat, humidity, and UV exposure creates conditions where skin breaks down faster than it can recover, particularly in people who spend long hours outdoors. For children, whose skin is more sensitive, even brief afternoon exposure can trigger rashes that take days to heal and cause considerable distress.