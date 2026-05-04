Humid heat: Body overheats when sweat fails to evaporate

The thermometer reads 34°C — uncomfortable, but manageable. Or so it seems. In Kerala, where humidity clings to the air like a second skin, that number is a lie. The air is already saturated with moisture, and the body’s only defence against the heat, sweating, is failing silently. The real feel, doctors warn, is anywhere between 8 to 12°C higher. That seemingly ordinary afternoon is already in the danger zone.

This is the particular cruelty of humid heat. Unlike dry heat, where sweat evaporates and carries warmth away from the body, high humidity neutralises that mechanism entirely. “It’s like trying to dry clothes in a steamy bathroom — nothing dries, and heat just builds up,” explains Dr Mohemed Sanowfer, consultant in Internal Medicine at KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram. Sweat sits on the skin, cooling fails, core temperature rises, and the heart works harder to compensate. The body is overheating, and it has no way out.

What makes humid heat uniquely treacherous is how easily it deceives. Dr Shilpa Singi, lead consultant in internal medicine at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, points to a recent 2026 research showing that humidity can amplify heat-related health risks by nearly 9-10% compared to temperature alone — meaning traditional heatwave warnings built around temperature figures may be significantly underestimating the real danger.