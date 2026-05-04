Humid heat: Body overheats when sweat fails to evaporate

The thermometer reads 34°C — uncomfortable, but manageable. Or so it seems. In Kerala, where humidity clings to the air like a second skin, that number is a lie. The air is already saturated with moisture, and the body’s only defence against the heat, sweating, is failing silently. The real feel, doctors warn, is anywhere between 8 to 12°C higher. That seemingly ordinary afternoon is already in the danger zone.
This is the particular cruelty of humid heat. Unlike dry heat, where sweat evaporates and carries warmth away from the body, high humidity neutralises that mechanism entirely. “It’s like trying to dry clothes in a steamy bathroom — nothing dries, and heat just builds up,” explains Dr Mohemed Sanowfer, consultant in Internal Medicine at KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram. Sweat sits on the skin, cooling fails, core temperature rises, and the heart works harder to compensate. The body is overheating, and it has no way out.
What makes humid heat uniquely treacherous is how easily it deceives. Dr Shilpa Singi, lead consultant in internal medicine at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, points to a recent 2026 research showing that humidity can amplify heat-related health risks by nearly 9-10% compared to temperature alone — meaning traditional heatwave warnings built around temperature figures may be significantly underestimating the real danger.
Scientists now use wet-bulb temperature, which combines heat and humidity, as a more accurate measure of physiological stress. Hazardous conditions, research shows, arise well below the previously assumed survival thresholds, particularly for the elderly, children, and outdoor workers.
This extreme heat, especially with high humidity, is more than just being uncomfortable, says Dr Mohammed Taif Bendigeri, senior consultant urologist at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Hyderabad. “It poses serious health risks.” When sweat cannot evaporate, the body’s ability to cool down is further compromised, sharply raising the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. People lose fluids rapidly without realising it, and dehydration sets in quietly, long before thirst signals the problem. In severe cases, the consequence sextend beyond exhaustion — prolonged humid heat exposure can lead to organ failure.
Children face compounded risks, adds Dr Sunil Puraswani, Consultant Neonatologist and Pediatrician at Motherhood Hospitals, Indore. “Humid heat accelerates fatigue in children rapidly, with exhaustion setting in far sooner than in adults during afternoon exposure.” The dangers go beyond overheating, humid conditions foster bacterial growth in food and water, driving a seasonal surge in stomach infections, waterborne diseases, typhoid, and jaundice that fills paediatric wards every summer.
Dr Sanowfer’s heat index framework makes the risk concrete – at 32-41°C on the index, cramps and exhaustion become likely; between 41-54°C, heatstroke is a real threat. In Kerala, humidity routinely pushes the real feel past these thresholds on days that appear deceptively ordinary on a standard thermometer.
The medical consensus is shifting. Temperature alone is no longer a sufficient guide – the heat index must inform public alerts, outdoor advisories, and individual decisions. Hydration must be consistent, peak afternoon hours avoided, and the body’s early warnings never dismissed. Humid heat doesn’t announce itself dramatically. It works quietly, and by the time the body signals danger, the damage is already underway.