Humid heat: ‘Hydrate well, thirst is a signal you are late’

Can drinking ice-cold water during a heatwave shock the system? Is cool water better than ice-cold for bringing down body temperature?

Ice-cold water is not dangerous, but extremes are unnecessary. Very cold water can briefly trigger a vagal response in some people and may slightly reduce the body’s ability to lose heat through the skin. Cool water, rather than ice-cold, is the practical ideal. That said, the real priority is straightforward, drink enough, at whatever temperature is available.

Can common medicines for BP or allergies quietly make someone more vulnerable to heat?

This is something that is often missed. Several widely used drugs reduce the body’s heat tolerance. Diuretics increase dehydration risk, beta-blockers blunt the heart’s compensatory response, older antihistamines and anticholinergics reduce sweating, antipsychotics impair the brain’s temperature regulation, and ACE inhibitors or ARBs alter how the kidneys handle stress. There is no need to stop these medications, but patients on them need stricter hydration, should avoid peak heat hours, and require closer clinical review through summer.

Where should ice packs be placed to cool someone down fastest? Does the forehead actually help?

The forehead feels soothing but is not the most effective target. The priority should be pulse points — areas where the blood flow is closest to the surface. Placing cold packs or wet towels on the neck, armpits, groin, and inner wrists cools the circulating blood directly and brings down core temperature far more efficiently. A wet towel combined with a fan remains one of the simplest and most effective methods. If using ice packs, wrap them to avoid skin injury.