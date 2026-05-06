An in-depth dive into the Toy Town of Karnataka

Channapatna is a bustling town in the Ramanagara district of Karnataka, famously known as the gombegala ooru or ‘town of toys.’ Strategically located about 60 km from Bengaluru on the highway to Mysuru, it is a place where the air smells of sawdust and the landscape is dotted with vibrant, lacquer-finished wooden curios. The town’s 300-year-old craft heritage dates back to the reign of Tipu Sultan, who invited Persian artisans to seed the art of wooden toy making among local craftsmen. Today, this tradition survives within the Channapatna Crafts Park, a cluster of 15 manufacturing and export units founded 15 years ago to streamline international trade and provide artisans with shared woodworking infrastructure and more.
In an era of instant gratification, a single toy can take six months to move from a raw log to a finished, polished trinket. Inside the factory, the air smells of the earth — specifically the sweet, dry scent of seasoned ‘ale mara’ (ivory wood). This wood is the backbone of the craft, grown for generations in a cycle of botanical stewardship that takes six to ten years for a single tree to mature.
Inside the units, we met workers who spend eight hours a day sanding and polishing to support their families. One worker told us how this income helps fund her daughters’ college education in Bengaluru, while another spoke about the confidence she gained through her training, even with the constant risk of dry skin and wood-slits. It is a tough, manual reality behind the glossy toys. We learned that production has dropped by 50 percent since the ’90s as the younger generation of artists choose different careers. While the government provides infrastructure like seasoning units and non-toxic dyes, the craft survives only because of these dedicated artisans who keep the lathes turning. Between factory tours, we found that local spots like Maddur Tiffanys are a must for their legendary Maddur Vada. You can easily fill your bags with authentic spinning tops, nesting dolls or even contemporary wooden home décor. It’s a rare chance to bring home a piece of GI-tagged heritage while supporting the hands that keep it alive.