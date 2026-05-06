An in-depth dive into the Toy Town of Karnataka

Channapatna is a bustling town in the Ramanagara district of Karnataka, famously known as the gombegala ooru or ‘town of toys.’ Strategically located about 60 km from Bengaluru on the highway to Mysuru, it is a place where the air smells of sawdust and the landscape is dotted with vibrant, lacquer-finished wooden curios. The town’s 300-year-old craft heritage dates back to the reign of Tipu Sultan, who invited Persian artisans to seed the art of wooden toy making among local craftsmen. Today, this tradition survives within the Channapatna Crafts Park, a cluster of 15 manufacturing and export units founded 15 years ago to streamline international trade and provide artisans with shared woodworking infrastructure and more.

In an era of instant gratification, a single toy can take six months to move from a raw log to a finished, polished trinket. Inside the factory, the air smells of the earth — specifically the sweet, dry scent of seasoned ‘ale mara’ (ivory wood). This wood is the backbone of the craft, grown for generations in a cycle of botanical stewardship that takes six to ten years for a single tree to mature.