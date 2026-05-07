Meta bets cricket can mainstream AI glasses in India

Meta this week introduced live cricket updates on its Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta smart glasses in India, allowing users to receive AI-narrated score alerts, wicket updates and match summaries through voice commands without checking their phones.

The feature arrives as Meta expands its wearable technology push in India, a market where cricket, voice-first internet usage and mobile-driven consumer habits are creating a test ground for AI-powered devices.

Users can activate the feature by saying “Hey Meta, follow…” followed by the name of a team or match. The glasses then provide live audio updates in real time during matches. The feature is currently available in English.

The move signals how Meta is increasingly positioning its AI glasses not simply as camera-equipped accessories, but as always-on information devices designed for everyday use.

At Meta Connect last year, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg described glasses as “the ideal form factor for personal super intelligence” because they allow users to “stay present in the moment” while accessing AI features.

India has become an increasingly important market in that strategy.

Meta first brought its Ray-Ban smart glasses to India in 2025. Since then, the company has steadily added local features including Hindi voice support, regional language support, UPI Lite payments and sports-focused integrations.

Earlier this year, Meta and Oakley launched the Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses in India, targeting athletes and outdoor users. The devices include built-in cameras, open-ear speakers and Meta AI integration.

The company has also leaned heavily into cricket as part of its marketing strategy.

Last month, cricketer Virat Kohli was announced as the face of Oakley Meta performance AI glasses in India. The campaign focuses on first-person training footage and hands-free AI assistance during sports activities.

In a statement released during the partnership announcement, Meta India vice-president Sandhya Devanathan said: “With Oakley Meta performance AI glasses, we are exploring what Athletic Intelligence can look like in practice.”

Unlike augmented reality headsets, current AI glasses rely largely on voice assistants and open-ear audio rather than immersive displays.

The wider wearable AI market is also becoming more competitive.

Other technology companies are also increasing investments in AI-powered eyewear and wearable computing, with firms including Google, Qualcomm and Apple advancing projects tied to smart glasses and mixed reality devices.

For Meta, however, India’s cricket audience may offer a uniquely large consumer base to test whether AI glasses can move beyond early adopters.