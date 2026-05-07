New Aadhaar app crosses 21 million downloads in 3 months

The government’s newly launched Aadhaar app is seeing strong public response, with more than 21 million downloads within just three months of its launch. The app, introduced to make identity verification easier and more secure, allows people to digitally manage their Aadhaar details directly from their mobile phones.

According to the government, the app is helping bring important services to people’s fingertips and reducing the need to carry physical Aadhaar cards. Official data shows that more than 28 lakh people have already used the app to update their mobile numbers, while nearly 6 lakh users have updated their addresses through the platform.

What people can do with it

The new Aadhaar app comes with several features aimed at making verification faster and safer. One of the key features is face verification, which can be used as proof of presence during identity checks. The app also allows users to lock or unlock their biometrics with a single click, helping improve privacy and security.

Another useful feature is authentication history, which lets users check where and when their Aadhaar details have been used. This gives people greater control over their digital identity and helps them monitor any unauthorised use.