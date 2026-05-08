84% jump in settlement areas behind rising temperature in coastal Odisha

Rapid urban expansion and declining vegetation cover are significantly transforming the coastal Odisha, leading to a steady increase in land surface temperatures over the last two decades, reveals a new study.

The recent study ‘Urbanization and Its Impact on Land Surface Temperature: A Case Study in Coastal Odisha, India,’ carried out by the researchers from Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, is focused on five districts of the East and South Eastern Coastal Plain Zone (ESECPZ) such as Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Nayagarh, spread across a 290 km long coastal belt along the Bay of Bengal.

Characterised by a hot and humid tropical climate, the region receives an average annual rainfall of 1,450 mm, with temperature ranging from an average winter low of 11.5 degree Celsius to summer highs of 39 degree Celsius.

The researchers analysed land use and land cover (LULC) changes in the region for 20 years, from 2000 to 2020, using multi-year Landsat satellite data and supervised maximum likelihood classification. The classification accuracy remained consistently high throughout the study period, with overall accuracies ranging between 88 per cent and 91 per cent.

The findings, published in the Journal of Scientific Research and Reports revealed major changes in the coastal landscape over the two decades. Forest cover, which occupied the largest share of the geographical area in 2000 at around 34 per cent (4,952 sq km), declined sharply to nearly 19 pc (2,768 sq km) by 2020. Agricultural land too reduced from about 25 per cent to nearly 22 per cent during the same period.