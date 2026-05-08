After two decades, tiger cheer for Arunachal’s D’Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary

Tiger presence has also been recorded in Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, which is separated from D’Ering by the Brahmaputra river, Dr Goswami added. Multiple rounds of systematic monitoring and camera trapping are now being undertaken to scientifically verify the observations. The camera trap and survey exercise has also led the teams to record the critically endangered Chinese Pangolin and the rare, elusive grassland specialist — the endangered Hispid Hare — highlighting the sanctuary’s exceptional conservation value. “This is an immensely proud and emotional moment for everyone associated with D’Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary,” said divisional forest officer Kempi Ete.

The return of the tiger, he said, reflects the resilience of the ecosystem and the cumulative impact of sustained conservation efforts on the ground. “This achievement belongs equally to our forest officials, frontline staff, eco-development committee members and local community-based organisations who have continuously supported conservation initiatives in the landscape,” Ete said.

Experts said the tiger sighting is a healthy sign and strengthens the need for improving ecological conditions in the sanctuary. Dr Goswami added, “The hope is that this rediscovery brings the much-needed conservation attention and support for scientific monitoring, stronger protection measures and sustained conservation action in the only protected area of Arunachal Pradesh where riparian grasslands form the primary habitat.”