Cutting methane could unlock 200 bcm gas, bolster energy security: IEA

Methane emissions from the global energy sector remained stubbornly high in 2025, even as governments and companies expanded commitments to curb the potent greenhouse gas. But a new analysis by the International Energy Agency (IEA) suggests that tackling methane leaks could unlock massive volumes of natural gas, offering a crucial buffer to energy markets disrupted by geopolitical tensions.

According to the Global Methane Tracker 2026, methane emissions from fossil fuel operations stood at about 124 million tonnes (Mt) annually, with no clear signs of decline despite rising climate pledges. Oil operations accounted for 45 Mt, coal for 43 Mt, and natural gas for 36 Mt, highlighting the scale of emissions across the energy system. At the same time, the report points to a striking opportunity, which is up to 200 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas could be made available each year by reducing methane leaks and eliminating routine flaring. This is particularly significant as global gas markets face supply shocks following disruptions in the Middle East, including threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

“In recent years, countries and companies have raised their ambitions on methane… However, setting reduction targets is only a first step,” said Tim Gould, Chief Energy Economist at the IEA. “There are also major energy security benefits that can come from tackling methane and flaring, especially at a time when the world is urgently looking for additional supply.”

Crisis exposes ‘wasted gas’ potential

The IEA estimates that nearly 100 bcm of gas could be recovered annually by cutting methane emissions from oil and gas operations, with another 100 bcm unlocked by ending non-emergency flaring. Together, this is roughly double the gas volumes disrupted by recent geopolitical tensions.

In the short term, about 15 bcm could be quickly brought to market if countries with spare export capacity adopt readily available abatement measures. This reframes methane mitigation not just as a climate priority, but as an energy security imperative particularly for import-dependent economies such as India.