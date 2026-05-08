Cutting methane could unlock 200 bcm gas, bolster energy security: IEA

Methane emissions from the global energy sector remained stubbornly high in 2025, even as governments and companies expanded commitments to curb the potent greenhouse gas. But a new analysis by the International Energy Agency (IEA) suggests that tackling methane leaks could unlock massive volumes of natural gas, offering a crucial buffer to energy markets disrupted by geopolitical tensions.
According to the Global Methane Tracker 2026, methane emissions from fossil fuel operations stood at about 124 million tonnes (Mt) annually, with no clear signs of decline despite rising climate pledges. Oil operations accounted for 45 Mt, coal for 43 Mt, and natural gas for 36 Mt, highlighting the scale of emissions across the energy system. At the same time, the report points to a striking opportunity, which is up to 200 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas could be made available each year by reducing methane leaks and eliminating routine flaring. This is particularly significant as global gas markets face supply shocks following disruptions in the Middle East, including threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
“In recent years, countries and companies have raised their ambitions on methane… However, setting reduction targets is only a first step,” said Tim Gould, Chief Energy Economist at the IEA. “There are also major energy security benefits that can come from tackling methane and flaring, especially at a time when the world is urgently looking for additional supply.”
Crisis exposes ‘wasted gas’ potential
The IEA estimates that nearly 100 bcm of gas could be recovered annually by cutting methane emissions from oil and gas operations, with another 100 bcm unlocked by ending non-emergency flaring. Together, this is roughly double the gas volumes disrupted by recent geopolitical tensions.
In the short term, about 15 bcm could be quickly brought to market if countries with spare export capacity adopt readily available abatement measures. This reframes methane mitigation not just as a climate priority, but as an energy security imperative particularly for import-dependent economies such as India.
Implementation gap persists
Despite growing global commitments, including the Global Methane Pledge now covering over half of oil and gas production, emissions have plateaued near record highs. The report attributes this to a significant ‘implementation gap,’ where policies and enforcement lag behind stated targets.
Data also shows that around 70 per cent of fossil fuel methane emissions originate from just 10 countries, including China, the United States, Russia, Iran, and India.
Methane intensity varies dramatically between producers, with the best-performing countries achieving emissions levels more than 100 times lower than the worst. A key finding of the report is that methane mitigation is both technologically feasible and economically viable. Around 70 per cent of fossil fuel methane emissions, nearly 85 Mt, can be abated using existing technologies, while over 35 Mt can be reduced at no net cost. This is because captured methane can be sold, offsetting the cost of abatement. With elevated gas prices in 2026, the economic case has strengthened further.
The largest gains lie in upstream operations such as extraction and processing, which account for about 80 per cent of oil and gas methane emissions. Proven solutions include leak detection and repair (LDAR), equipment upgrades, and vapour recovery systems.
India’s coal challenge
For India, the report carries particular significance given its heavy reliance on coal. While global focus has largely been on oil and gas methane, analysts say coal mine emissions remain under-addressed.
“Methane emissions from coal mining have not received enough attention from global climate organisations,” said Rajasekhar Modadugu, Climate and Energy Analyst for India at Ember. “Major coal mining countries, including India, should focus on… capturing, utilising or eliminating these emissions.” India is among the top methane emitters globally, though its emissions intensity from coal is lower than the global average. However, the scale of coal production means total emissions remain significant. Experts argue that addressing coal mine methane, through capture technologies or flaring, could deliver quick climate gains while improving mine safety and generating additional energy.
Data, satellites and accountability
The report also points to rapid advances in monitoring technologies, particularly satellite-based detection systems. Dozens of satellites now track methane emissions globally, identifying “super-emitter” events in near real time.
However, response rates remain low. Only about 12 per cent of detected large emissions events received a response from governments or operators in 2025, highlighting gaps in accountability and governance. To address this, the IEA and the UN’s International Methane Emissions Observatory have developed frameworks to help countries respond more quickly to leaks. Regulatory action is gaining pace in some regions. The European Union and Canada have introduced stringent methane regulations, while countries such as Brazil, Ghana and Kazakhstan are developing frameworks.
Yet globally, current policies are insufficient. Existing regulations would cut oil and gas methane emissions by only 20 per cent by 2030, far short of the 30 poer cent reduction target under the Global Methane Pledge.