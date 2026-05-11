Dieting: Sugar is important for, body, intake has to be regulated

Sugar plays an important role in the body, and it is one of the main sources of energy. However, according to Dr Ravikanth, the type and quantity of sugar matter. “The body breaks down carbohydrates into glucose, which is important for the brain, organs, muscles and cells. If the glucose level is reduced, it will affect the functioning of the body, thereby affecting physical activity, metabolism, hormone regulation, and the maintenance of proper functioning of cells and tissues. Thus, it is not about eliminating sugar content but is about regulating and controlling it,” said Dr Ravikanth, bariatric surgeon at Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva.

The body needs three macro nutrients – carbohydrates, protein, fats – for energy. Carbohydrates, the primary source of fuel, is broken down by the body into glucose to provide immediate energy. Protein helps in heat generation and muscle building. Fats are reserved for use when there is energy degradation. “A no-sugar diet is taken for a calorie cut, and mostly only direct sugar is avoided. However, the quantity of other food items with carbs should also be reduced. If meals are not balanced, it can lead to cravings, unhealthy snacking, and binge consumption of junk food, sugary drinks, or oversized meals,” said Dr Manju George, chief dietitian at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi, adding that someone who does a physically-demanding job, body builders or marathon runners should take carbohydrates to avoid issues like brain fog, dizziness and mood swings.