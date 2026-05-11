Dieting: Sugar is important for, body, intake has to be regulated

Sugar plays an important role in the body, and it is one of the main sources of energy. However, according to Dr Ravikanth, the type and quantity of sugar matter. “The body breaks down carbohydrates into glucose, which is important for the brain, organs, muscles and cells. If the glucose level is reduced, it will affect the functioning of the body, thereby affecting physical activity, metabolism, hormone regulation, and the maintenance of proper functioning of cells and tissues. Thus, it is not about eliminating sugar content but is about regulating and controlling it,” said Dr Ravikanth, bariatric surgeon at Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva.
The body needs three macro nutrients – carbohydrates, protein, fats – for energy. Carbohydrates, the primary source of fuel, is broken down by the body into glucose to provide immediate energy. Protein helps in heat generation and muscle building. Fats are reserved for use when there is energy degradation. “A no-sugar diet is taken for a calorie cut, and mostly only direct sugar is avoided. However, the quantity of other food items with carbs should also be reduced. If meals are not balanced, it can lead to cravings, unhealthy snacking, and binge consumption of junk food, sugary drinks, or oversized meals,” said Dr Manju George, chief dietitian at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi, adding that someone who does a physically-demanding job, body builders or marathon runners should take carbohydrates to avoid issues like brain fog, dizziness and mood swings.
Sugar, primarily in the form of glucose, serves as one of the body’s main sources of energy and plays an essential role in maintaining normal physiological functions. “Glucose provides fuel for the brain, muscles, and vital organs, supports physical activity and day-to-day functioning, and helps maintain body temperature and various metabolic processes. The brain, in particular, depends heavily on a continuous supply of glucose for proper functioning, concentration, and cognitive performance,” said said Dr Niveditha P, head of clinical nutrition at Amrita Hospital, Kochi, adding that focus should not be on completely eliminating sugar but rather on achieving a balanced diet that provides adequate energy through nutritious food sources while limiting excess added sugars and highly processed foods.
However, Dr Ravikanth believes that consistency is the key. “Often, people expect a sudden result once they start dieting and working out. When the desired result is not achieved, they stop the diet, leading to sudden weight gain. But the body takes some time to adjust to the diet. Along with personal motivation, family support and peer support are crucial. The family should be motivated. Society and friends should not tease or bully a person who is trying (to lose weight). Obesity should not be a stigma. For each the reasons will be different, it can be family history or a treatment,” he added.