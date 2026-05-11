No-sugar, low carb diet to lose weight? A strict no!

Manu (name changed) was 35-years-old when he started a low-carbohydrate diet and a workout regimen on the advice of a lifestyle trainer. His aim was simple – weight loss, just like any other youngster. However, the attempt did not go well, as he felt low on energy quite often and even found it difficult to go about his daily routine.

“In the initial days, he was satisfied with the new diet and exercise. However, later he started experiencing mood swings and acidity, and was not even able to complete the workout. His sleep was also disturbed. The guy came to me for a second opinion,” recollects Dr Manju George, chief dietitian at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi, who treated the youngster. The issues in the diet pattern had led to low energy. His quest to maintain the “ideal” weight for his height led him to follow a strict diet. “For his body’s nature and requirements, he needs to consume some carbs – though not as an exact meal. So I suggested an apt workout for strength with the support of a trainer and created a meal plan consisting of 40-50% carbohydrates, with proteins and fats making up 20-30% each. He was also recommended to have dinner early and sleep well,” she said. After following the regimen consistently for six months, he began showing healthy weight loss and improved overall health.

According to Dr Manju, the number of people who blindly follow unhealthy diet plans – no-sugar, low-carb diets – is on the rise. “Nowadays, we see many people who diet and exercise for weight loss. With social media influencers advocating new diet patterns and boosting their content, people tend to follow such routines. However, the diet plan for everyone is different,” she said, adding that people in the 25–35 age group are more likely to follow such no-sugar diet trends due to peer pressure to maintain the perfect figure.