Diving deep into Lakshadweep

For years, Lakshadweep has been the final frontier for Indian travellers — a stunning collection of coral atolls that felt nearly impossible to visit. Unless you were booked on a Cordelia Cruise, which offered one of the few reliable ways to see Agati Island. The logistical hurdles often outweighed the allure of the turquoise waters even after the destination went viral back in 2024. For most, these islands remained a distant dream, locked behind complex permits. However, a major shift in policy has made travel easier.

The government has overhauled the entry process to encourage independent travel. Most notably, visitors no longer need a local sponsor to vouch for them and the requirement for a Police Clearance Certificate from your home town has been abolished. Verification is now handled internally by the Lakshadweep administration after you apply online. Furthermore, the new system allows for group applications of up to six people, making it far simpler for families to plan a trip together. This administrative ease is part of a massive ₹3,600-crore development plan designed to turn Lakshadweep into a world-class destination. The government isn’t just making it easier to visit existing hubs like Agatti and Bangaram; they are opening 12 new islands to tourism.