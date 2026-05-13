Kaas kaleidoscope

Every seven to ten days, the colour of Kaas Plateau changes as a different floral species blooms. Kaas Pathar, as it is known locally, sits at 1,200 metres in the Sahyadri range near Satara – a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site supporting over 850 wildflower species across a laterite tableland unusual enough to sustain orchids, carnivorous plants and the rare Karvy shrub, which flowers only once every seven to eight years.

The floral cycle typically opens in late August with yellow and white flowers. Smithia, a bright herb from the pea family nicknamed the Mickey Mouse Flower for its resemblance to the Disney character, appears alongside Sonki — golden, daisy-like flowers that cover the hill slopes — and Eriocaulon, tiny white puffball blooms that sit like pins on a cushion. By mid-September, the plateau moves into blues, purples and pinks. Impatiens Lawii, a Magenta Balsam, spreads across the damp, thin soil. Utricularia — known locally as Sithechi Sasawe or Sita’s Tears — is a carnivorous plant that blankets large sections of the plateau in vivid purple. Cyanotis Tuberosa, called Aabhali, produces a densely hairy purple flower found only in the Sahyadri. Among them grows Drosera indica, the sundew, its leaves covered in sticky, dewlike traps that catch insects.

Many of the flowers are tiny — some no larger than a fingernail — which makes the collective density of the bloom across the tableland all the more remarkable. Macrophotographers find conditions here exceptional and the plateau supports endemic butterfly species that peak alongside the flowering season. A two-to three-kilometre walk from the main entrance leads to Kumudini Pond, where the Water Snowflake flowers on the surface. Kaas Lake, a century-old reservoir supplying water to Satara, sits fifteen to twenty minutes’ walk from the main flower beds and makes for a serene stop.