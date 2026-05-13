Witness the largest congregation of Asian elephants

As the Kabini reservoir shrinks and dries through the summer months, it exposes thousands of hectares of moist land where fresh, tender grass sprouts along the receding waterline. That combination — water and fodder in one place — is what draws herds from Wayanad in Kerala, Bandipur, Nagarhole and Mudumalai in Tamil Nadu, converging on the backwaters after migrating for hundreds of kilometres. The congregation begins in mid-March, builds through April and peaks in May before the first pre-monsoon rains arrive and the herds disperse back into the forests.

On a single day, during peak season, sightings can range from 100 to 600 elephants, making this the largest gathering of Asian elephants recorded anywhere in India. The backwaters function as more than a survival stop. Different family groups that have spent months separated across vast forest corridors meet here and the social dynamics on display — greeting behaviours, inter-herd interactions, young calves navigating the waterline under close watch — are as compelling as the sheer numbers.