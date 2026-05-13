Witness the largest congregation of Asian elephants

As the Kabini reservoir shrinks and dries through the summer months, it exposes thousands of hectares of moist land where fresh, tender grass sprouts along the receding waterline. That combination — water and fodder in one place — is what draws herds from Wayanad in Kerala, Bandipur, Nagarhole and Mudumalai in Tamil Nadu, converging on the backwaters after migrating for hundreds of kilometres. The congregation begins in mid-March, builds through April and peaks in May before the first pre-monsoon rains arrive and the herds disperse back into the forests.
On a single day, during peak season, sightings can range from 100 to 600 elephants, making this the largest gathering of Asian elephants recorded anywhere in India. The backwaters function as more than a survival stop. Different family groups that have spent months separated across vast forest corridors meet here and the social dynamics on display — greeting behaviours, inter-herd interactions, young calves navigating the waterline under close watch — are as compelling as the sheer numbers.
The window is specific: mid-March to late May. Come too early and the reservoir hasn’t dropped enough to expose the grass beds; wait until June and the monsoon has already broken the spell. The boat safari on the Kabini River is widely considered the best way to witness the elephants as land vehicles often cannot reach the soft, marshy edges where these mammals gather. You glide parallel to the shore, watching herds swim, bathe and graze.
Boat safari price: ₹2,000 to 3,000 per person.
Operating times: Two slots daily — 6.30 AM and 3.30 PM.
The afternoon slot is generally preferred for the congregation as elephants come to the water to cool off.