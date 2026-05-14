AI agents, not apps, may soon run your smartphone

India’s smartphone market is moving towards a new phase in which users interact with their devices through artificial intelligence agents rather than mobile applications. Google and OpenAI are pushing competing visions for “agentic” smartphones.

At its Android Show 2026 event held this week, Google unveiled “Gemini Intelligence”, a new AI layer for Android that allows the system to perform tasks across applications, understand user context and make proactive suggestions. The company said Android is shifting “from an operating system into an intelligence system”.

The move comes as OpenAI is reportedly developing an AI-centric smartphone with former Apple designer Jony Ive, where AI agents could replace traditional apps altogether.

Reports say that OpenAI’s collaboration with Ive is aimed at “completely reimagining what it means to use a computer,” and that the company is considering context-aware devices designed around AI interactions rather than screens and apps.