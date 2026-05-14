AI agents, not apps, may soon run your smartphone

India’s smartphone market is moving towards a new phase in which users interact with their devices through artificial intelligence agents rather than mobile applications. Google and OpenAI are pushing competing visions for “agentic” smartphones.
At its Android Show 2026 event held this week, Google unveiled “Gemini Intelligence”, a new AI layer for Android that allows the system to perform tasks across applications, understand user context and make proactive suggestions. The company said Android is shifting “from an operating system into an intelligence system”.
The move comes as OpenAI is reportedly developing an AI-centric smartphone with former Apple designer Jony Ive, where AI agents could replace traditional apps altogether.
Reports say that OpenAI’s collaboration with Ive is aimed at “completely reimagining what it means to use a computer,” and that the company is considering context-aware devices designed around AI interactions rather than screens and apps.
OpenAI has also acquired Ive’s startup io in a deal valued at $6.4 billion, marking the company’s biggest push into hardware so far.
The developments signal a broader industry shift away from smartphones dominated by icons and applications towards devices that are powered by AI assistants that can independently complete tasks.
Google said Gemini Intelligence will let Android devices carry out multi-step actions such as ordering groceries, filling forms, booking appointments and navigating apps automatically. The features will first roll out on Samsung Galaxy S26 and Google Pixel 10 devices later this year.
According to Google, the system also uses contextual awareness to suggest actions based on user behaviour, location and on-screen activity.
The shift could have significant implications for India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market, where Android accounts for the overwhelming majority of mobile devices.
India is also one of Google’s largest Android markets and a major growth region for AI-enabled smartphones from brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus.
Google said Gemini Intelligence will eventually expand beyond phones into watches, cars, glasses and laptops.
Research papers published this year suggest that AI agents are becoming technically capable of operating smartphone interfaces autonomously. A study titled AppAgent: Multimodal Agents as Smartphone Users demonstrated how AI agents can navigate apps using human-like interactions such as tapping and swiping.
Search-engine giant Google, meanwhile, described Gemini Intelligence as making devices “more proactive” and capable of understanding user intent across applications and services.
The announcements come ahead of Google I/O 2026, which will take place next week, where the company is expected to reveal additional updates around Android 17, Gemini AI and Android XR devices.