AI could add $500 billion to India’s economy by 2030: IBM-IndiaAI report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) could contribute more than $500 billion to India’s economy by 2030, according to a new report by IBM and IndiaAI. The study says AI can help India become one of the world’s fastest-growing AI-driven economies over the next few years.

The report, titled From Promise to Power: How AI is Redefining India’s Economic Future, shows strong confidence among business leaders about AI’s future in India. Around four out of five executives surveyed said AI investments will directly help India’s GDP growth. At the same time, 73% believe India can become a leading global AI nation by 2030.

However, the report also points out that many Indian companies are still behind in adopting AI technology. About 72% of organizations surveyed said they lag behind global competitors in AI adoption. Experts say India must close this gap quickly to strengthen its position in the global AI market.

“AI must evolve as an extension of our people’s aspirations, driving inclusive growth and national progress. Guided by our vision of Viksit Bharat, we are advancing a human centric approach to AI rooted in trust, ethics, and national sovereignty,” said S Krishnan, Secretary - Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY).

“AI has the potential to become one of the most powerful growth engines for India’s economy,” said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia. “What will set India apart is not just the scale of adoption, but how organizations build trusted AI agents and systems on strong data foundations, hybrid architectures, and a workforce empowered to work alongside AI. With the right investments in skills, governance, and infrastructure, India can translate AI ambition into sustained economic impact,” he added.