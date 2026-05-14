Galaxy Watch6 can tell if you are about to faint: Samsung

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics has said that its Galaxy Watch6 can help predict fainting episodes minutes before they happen. The company shared findings from a joint clinical study conducted with Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital in South Korea.The findings were published in European Heart Journal – Digital Health.
According to Samsung, the study successfully tested the smartwatch’s ability to predict vasovagal syncope (VVS), a condition in which a person suddenly faints because of a sharp drop in heart rate and blood pressure. Stress, fear, pain or standing for a long time can trigger the condition. The study found the smartwatch could predict fainting episodes up to five minutes in advance with 84.6% accuracy. The model also showed 90% sensitivity and 64% specificity, which Samsung said are clinically meaningful results.
The company said that although fainting is usually not life-threatening, it can lead to serious injuries if a person suddenly falls. Early warning signs could help people sit or lie down safely before losing consciousness. “Up to 40% of people experience vasovagal syncope over their lifetime, with one-third experiencing recurrent episodes,” said Professor Junhwan Cho of the Department of Cardiology at Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital. “An early warning could give patients advance time to get into a safe position or call for help.”
Samsung said the research team tested 132 patients who showed suspected VVS symptoms during induced fainting tests. Researchers used a Galaxy Watch equipped with a photoplethysmography sensor to track heart signals and heart rate variability (HRV). The data was then analysed using an AI-based algorithm. “This study is an example of how wearable technology can help shift healthcare from being designed for post-care to a model of preventive care,” said Jongmin Choi, Head of Health R&D Group, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, Samsung Electronics.
Samsung said it now plans to improve health monitoring features in its wearable devices and expand partnerships with medical institutions.