Galaxy Watch6 can tell if you are about to faint: Samsung

The company said that although fainting is usually not life-threatening, it can lead to serious injuries if a person suddenly falls. Early warning signs could help people sit or lie down safely before losing consciousness. “Up to 40% of people experience vasovagal syncope over their lifetime, with one-third experiencing recurrent episodes,” said Professor Junhwan Cho of the Department of Cardiology at Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital. “An early warning could give patients advance time to get into a safe position or call for help.”

Samsung said the research team tested 132 patients who showed suspected VVS symptoms during induced fainting tests. Researchers used a Galaxy Watch equipped with a photoplethysmography sensor to track heart signals and heart rate variability (HRV). The data was then analysed using an AI-based algorithm. “This study is an example of how wearable technology can help shift healthcare from being designed for post-care to a model of preventive care,” said Jongmin Choi, Head of Health R&D Group, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, Samsung Electronics.

Samsung said it now plans to improve health monitoring features in its wearable devices and expand partnerships with medical institutions.