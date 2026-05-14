How the barrier-free toll system works

The government has introduced a new barrier-free toll collection system on national highways, where vehicles will no longer need to stop at toll plazas. The technology, called the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system, allows vehicles to pass through toll points without physical barriers, helping ensure smoother and faster travel.
According to the government, the new system will save passengers time, reduce traffic congestion, and improve the driving experience. Since vehicles will not have to slow down or stop at toll booths, fuel consumption is also expected to decrease. This will help lower pollution levels, reduce logistics costs, and improve transport efficiency across the country.
The MLFF system has been launched at the Mundka–Bakkarwala stretch of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in the National Capital Region (NCR). The government estimates that the technology could save nearly 250 crore litres of fuel every year and reduce around 81,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, making a major contribution to pollution reduction, especially in Delhi-NCR.
How the technology works
The MLFF tolling system combines Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and FASTag-based Electronic Toll Collection technology. High-speed cameras installed above the road automatically scan a vehicle’s number plate as it passes through the toll point. At the same time, sensors detect the FASTag fixed on the vehicle’s windshield. The toll amount is then automatically deducted from the linked FASTag account without requiring the vehicle to stop.
The process takes only a few seconds and requires very little human involvement. By allowing uninterrupted movement of vehicles, the system is expected to reduce travel time, improve fuel efficiency, cut vehicle emissions near toll plazas, reduce congestion, and improve overall highway operations.
What happens if FASTag balance is low?
For smooth travel, vehicle owners must maintain sufficient balance in their FASTag accounts. If a FASTag has insufficient balance, is invalid, or is not working properly, the user will receive an Electronic Notice (E-Notice) for non-payment of the toll fee.
The user must pay the normal toll amount within 72 hours of receiving the notice. If the payment is not made within that period, the toll charge will increase to double the normal rate for that vehicle category.
Expansion of the MLFF system
Earlier this month, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) also launched the MLFF tolling system at the Choryasi Toll Plaza on the Surat–Bharuch section of NH-48 in Gujarat.
The government says the system will make toll collection more transparent, reduce the operational cost of running physical toll plazas, and improve efficiency across the highway network. The initiative is part of the government’s plan to build a technology-driven and user-friendly national highway system across India.