How the barrier-free toll system works

The government has introduced a new barrier-free toll collection system on national highways, where vehicles will no longer need to stop at toll plazas. The technology, called the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system, allows vehicles to pass through toll points without physical barriers, helping ensure smoother and faster travel.

According to the government, the new system will save passengers time, reduce traffic congestion, and improve the driving experience. Since vehicles will not have to slow down or stop at toll booths, fuel consumption is also expected to decrease. This will help lower pollution levels, reduce logistics costs, and improve transport efficiency across the country.

The MLFF system has been launched at the Mundka–Bakkarwala stretch of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in the National Capital Region (NCR). The government estimates that the technology could save nearly 250 crore litres of fuel every year and reduce around 81,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, making a major contribution to pollution reduction, especially in Delhi-NCR.