4 countries in Hindu Kush Himalaya region faced over 10 disasters in 2025

The Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region witnessed a sharp escalation in disaster risks in 2025, with repeated floods, landslides and extreme weather events affecting millions across South and East Asia, according to an analysis by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) based on EM-DAT global disaster data.

The analysis found that four of the eight HKH countries experienced more than 10 major disasters during the year, underlining the growing vulnerability of mountain communities to climate-linked hazards. Economic losses across HKH countries exceeded USD 6 billion in 2024 alone, largely due to floods, storms and landslides, while 2025 continued the trend with intense monsoon-related destruction across Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Pakistan.

Globally, the EM-DAT database recorded 358 natural hazard-related disasters in 2025, causing 16,607 deaths, affecting 110.2 million people and resulting in economic losses of nearly USD 169.7 billion. Asia accounted for the largest share of both deaths and affected populations.

According to the report, floods and storms dominated disaster patterns globally, with 119 flood events and 156 storm events recorded in 2025. In the HKH region, monsoon-driven disasters emerged as a recurring threat. Pakistan alone experienced a series of devastating floods from June to September, resulting in more than 1,000 deaths and affecting nearly 6.9 million people. Northern China also faced destructive flooding by July, while Myanmar endured one of the world’s deadliest earthquakes in March, which killed at least 3,820 people and caused losses estimated at USD 11 billion. ICIMOD Director General Pema Gyamtsho said the region was increasingly witnessing ‘overlapping hazards’ that amplified destruction in fragile mountain ecosystems.