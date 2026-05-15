Tobacco violations constitute 80% of environment offences

From disappearing forests and polluted rivers to poaching, illegal hunting and wildlife trafficking, environmental offences continue to unfold quietly across the country, often far away from public attention.

Yet, the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows a sharp decline in environment-related crimes in India during 2024, raising an important question.

India recorded 57,670 environment-related offences in 2024, a decline from 68,994 cases reported in 2023, according to the latest NCRB data. While the numbers suggest a downward trend, environmentalists and conservation experts warn the statistics reveal more about gaps in reporting and enforcement than the actual scale of ecological and wildlife crimes taking place across the country.

The NCRB data, compiled under various laws including the Wildlife Protection Act, Forest Conservation Act, Environment Protection Act and Noise Pollution Rules, paints a mixed picture of environmental governance in India.

Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of environment-related offences in the country with 26,475 cases in 2024; the state had recorded a much higher 41,304 cases the previous year. Rajasthan followed with 10,824 cases, while Kerala registered 9,143 and Maharashtra 6,735 cases.