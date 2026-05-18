Don't ignore tooth decay in kids

Doctors are calling for greater awareness on kids’ oral health amid the rise in tooth decay cases. They say there is a misconception among parents that decay and cavities in milk teeth is not a serious concern as it will eventually fall and be replaced by permanent teeth. However, if the cavities are not treated on time, it can affect mastication (chewing) and development of new teeth.

Take the case of Aadhav (name changed), a baby less than two years old, who was brought to a dental clinic with early childhood dental caries (multiple tooth decay). One of the reasons for tooth decay is frequent and on demand breastfeeding at night (during the nap) and not maintaining oral hygiene. “Frequent exposure to liquids with sugars such as fruit juice and milk with sugar, followed by improper oral hygiene appropriate for that age, can cause tooth decay,” said Dr Ponnudurai Arangannal, paediatric dentist. In the case of Aadhav, the baby boy required a full mouth rehabilitation including a pulpectomy (tooth root canal procedure for babies).

Early childhood caries or “baby bottle tooth decay” is not caused by a single factor but is typically the result of combination of dietary, behaviour and biological influences. “Though bottle-feeding and breastfeeding can cause cavities, bottle feeding is considered more destructive. In modern day kids we see reasons like prolonged eating duration (more than 30 min) and increased screen time during meal time as attributing factors for caries,” says Dr Hariharan, joint director, Kidznteenz Exclusive Pediatric Dental centre, Chennai.

There are 20 milk teeth and they begin erupting around six to 24 months, and start shedding from six to 11 years. They are important as they play a role in jaw growth and development. Milk teeth are natural space maintainers for permanent teeth and if they are removed early, especially the teeth at the back, the adjacent teeth will migrate and the space will be lost and also cause misalignment of teeth.

“There is a misconception among parents that if baby teeth fall before 12 years, then permanent teeth will replace them. The fact is there are only 20 baby teeth, but there are 32 permanent teeth. The 20 baby teeth will be replaced by the permanent teeth apart from the three permanent molars on each side. If these fall, then they will not be replaced. They are lost for life,” said Dr Girish Karandikar, former chairman of Indian Board of Orthodontics. Pronunciation of certain words also requires the teeth in the front especially when kids are learning new words, added Dr Hariharan.