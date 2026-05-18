Flossing, mouthwash can’t replace brushing

Brushing removes plaque from the surface of the tooth and is irreplaceable by flossing or mouthwash. “Ideally, one should first floss, then brush and finally mouthwash,” said Dr SM Balaji, senior consultant, maxillofacial reconstructive surgeon, Balaji Craniofacial Hospital, Chennai.
Dental floss is a mechanical cleaning tool like a toothbrush. It specifically removes food particles, and plaque from between teeth and just below the gumline, where a toothbrush cannot reach. Mouthwash is a chemical, antimicrobial rinse. It reaches all surfaces of the tooth and mouth, kills bacteria, reduces inflammation, and freshens the breath. “But they are not an alternative to brushing,” says Dr Balaji.
“Floss first to loosen debris between teeth, brush to sweep it all away, then rinse with mouthwash to flush out remaining bacteria and coat the mouth with protective agents. Using mouthwash before brushing wastes its protective benefit,” Balaji added.
People having implants or fixed dentures, or crooked teeth should floss carefully. “Flossing reduces the risk of bone loss around teeth. Should use dental floss once daily, ideally at night before bed, Balaji said.
Mouthwash on the other hand kills bacteria and reduces gingivitis, strengthens enamel (fluoride variants), relieves dry mouth (specific variants), and freshens breath beyond what brushing achieves. After brushing, twice daily, rinse for 30-60 seconds and do not eat or drink for 30 minutes after for maximum effect, Dr Balaji added.