Flossing, mouthwash can’t replace brushing

Brushing removes plaque from the surface of the tooth and is irreplaceable by flossing or mouthwash. “Ideally, one should first floss, then brush and finally mouthwash,” said Dr SM Balaji, senior consultant, maxillofacial reconstructive surgeon, Balaji Craniofacial Hospital, Chennai.

Dental floss is a mechanical cleaning tool like a toothbrush. It specifically removes food particles, and plaque from between teeth and just below the gumline, where a toothbrush cannot reach. Mouthwash is a chemical, antimicrobial rinse. It reaches all surfaces of the tooth and mouth, kills bacteria, reduces inflammation, and freshens the breath. “But they are not an alternative to brushing,” says Dr Balaji.