AI chips inside everyday devices emerge as new cyber risk

Security researchers are warning that the specialised chips powering artificial intelligence features in smartphones, industrial sensors and connected devices are becoming a growing cybersecurity risk, as companies race to deploy AI at the edge of networks.

Recent studies and vulnerability disclosures suggest that AI accelerators, chips designed to handle machine learning tasks locally on devices, may expose systems to attacks that bypass traditional operating system protections.

Researchers from New York University and the University of California, Santa Barbara, published findings this week showing that six of seven tested AI accelerators from major vendors could be manipulated into carrying out privileged operations on behalf of malicious applications. The researchers said the flaw affected more than 128 system-on-chip designs and potentially more than 100 million devices.

The study focused on what is called “confused deputy attacks”, where AI accelerators perform actions beyond normal application permissions because the chips operate outside many conventional operating system security controls.

The issue comes as AI processing increasingly shifts from cloud servers to local devices, including laptops, cameras, cars and industrial equipment. Chipmakers and device manufacturers have promoted edge AI as a way to reduce latency, lower cloud costs, and improve privacy.